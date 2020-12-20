WATERLOO — Getting to the floor of John Deere's Tractor Cab Assembly Operations is a little more methodical than it used to be.

Employees have always used a secure entrance, but now they face an added layer to ensure no one's on the job with a fever. They follow a winding path through a hallway, looking up while passing a wall-mounted TV screen and waiting for a green light before continuing.

"I think you noticed as you came in the building that we went through the thermal screening to check temperatures," says Jason Pence, John Deere Waterloo's business improvement manager. As members of the COVID-19 incident response team, he and Tim Frickson, United Auto Workers Local 838 president, oversee this and other measures meant to limit workplace coronavirus exposure.

"The way we build tractors is obviously a very complex process," says Pence. Team members have "gone out to the shop floor to adjust our processes to get our employees at least six feet apart, which can be rather difficult."

A "constant unknown" around the virus, Frickson says, adds to the job's stress. Communication is more important but increasingly difficult with masks and social distancing. Still, "I'm pretty convinced that people are safer inside this factory."

