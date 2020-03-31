73 new COVID-19 cases in Iowa; 1 new death

DES MOINES -- The state reported fewer new COVID-19 cases Tuesday from the day before, but it's too early to tell if that's due to social distancing measures flattening the curve or an anomaly.

Iowa has 73 new positive cases of coronavirus as of Tuesday and one new death -- an adult between the ages of 41 and 60 in Muscatine County -- according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

In total, the state has 497 positive cases of coronavirus and seven deaths.

Black Hawk County recorded a new case, a middle-aged adult between the ages of 41 and 60, meaning the county now has seven positive cases. Tama County also has one new positive case, an adult between the ages of 18 and 40, bringing its total to 11 cases.

A total of 51 Iowans were currently hospitalized with COVID-19, while another 23 were previously hospitalized but have been discharged and are recovering, and another 203 were never hospitalized.

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 73 individuals include:

• Black Hawk County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

• Cedar County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

• Clay County, 1 adult (18-40 years)