71st Eastern Iowa Home Show at Waterloo Convention Center Feb. 3-5

WATERLOO — If you can’t fight the feeling anymore – that overwhelming urge to paint or knock down walls, remodel, redecorate or launch a new interior, exterior or landscaping project when spring arrives – you can check out the latest trends and products available at the Eastern Iowa Home and Landscaping Show, Friday through next Sunday.

The 71st event will take place at the Waterloo Convention Center at Sullivan Brothers Plaza. Hours are 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. next Sunday.

Typically, the show draws about 7,500 people from throughout Northeast Iowa. The Home Show is co-hosted by the Exchange Club of Waterloo. It is under new management this year, Events Inc.

Exhibits will include new home contractors, remodeling experts, interior design, kitchens, home entertainment and landscaping. Consumers can shop for lighting, plumbing, water and heating and cooling systems, flooring, windows, doors, siding, hot tubs, fireplaces, sunrooms, grills, geothermal heating and cooling, solar energy, fencing, lawn care equipment, and custom and outdoor furniture.

Decking, lawn equipment and lawn care products will be on display.

The Renegade Gardener Don Engebretson returns to the Home Show this year. The landscaping and design expert has been featured on HGTV, PBS Television, The Better Homes and Gardens, Midwest Living, Garden, Deck and Landscape, Northern Gardener and is an author, speaker and consultant across the U.S. and Canada.

His website, www.renegadegardener.com, is one of the oldest and most widely linked independent garden sites.

His topics will include “Top 10 Gardening Blunders – and How to Avoid Them,” 6 p.m. Friday; and on Saturday, “Embrace Your Shade: Plants and Design Tips for Shady Spaces,” 11 a.m.; “Gardening for the Birds, Bees & Butterflies,” 2 p.m. and “Design Secrets to a Beautiful Yard & Garden,” 4 p.m. At noon Sunday, Engebretson will discuss “Common Garden Myths and the Mayhem They Cause,” followed at 2 p.m. with “Yes You Can! Landscape Design for Homeowners.”

There will be grilling demonstrations and sampling.

Home Show admission tickets are $7 in advance online at www.easterniowahomeshow.com, or $10 at the door. Children 12 and under are free.

PHOTOS: Stand-out kitchen designs Steege-1 Steege-2 Forever Cabinets 1 Forever Cabinets-2 Flack 1 Flack 2 Schuerman 1 Schuerman 2 koch 1 koch 2 Kugler 1 Kugler 2 von ahsen 1 von ahsen 2 rhonda staley 1 rhonda staley 2 Magee 1 magee 2