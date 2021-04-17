 Skip to main content
7 ways to participate in 2021 Earth Day events in the Cedar Valley
7 ways to participate in 2021 Earth Day events in the Cedar Valley

050419kw-trail-clean-up-05

Eli Tigges runs to put trash in the garbage bag his mom Tarah is holding as he and his family help clean up the bike trial on Sergeant Road during the Annual Cedar Valley Earth Day Trail Clean Up in 2019.

 Kelly Wenzel

WATERLOO – Earth Day activities in the Cedar Valley range from stepping outside your house to joining others for a trail clean up or settling in for an environmental film screening.

Themed “Restore Our Earth,” this year’s Earth Day lands on Thursday, April 22.

"Our environment endures so many stresses that we need to be a lot more attentive to it. Merely picking up trash along a trail helps people get more connected to our beautiful surroundings and helps build interest in and respect for the environment," said Roger White, board member of the Cedar Trails Partnership. 

This year Earth Day marks its 51st anniversary. More than 190 countries across the world participate to demonstrate support for environmental protection. 

Here are some ways to participate in the Cedar Valley:

Annual Earth Day Trail Clean Up

Cedar Trails Partnership

Saturday, April 24

Cedar Falls and Waterloo

The Cedar Trails Partnership will host an Earth Day clean up event throughout the hundreds of miles of the Cedar Valley’s trail system with opportunities to participate in the days before and after. The event is from 9 a.m. to noon, but is flexible. 

Volunteers should email trailcleanup20@gmail.com with name, phone number and number of participants. Volunteers will be contacted to arrange the section of the trail to cover and other details, including bag pick up and trash drop off. For more information, go to www.cedartrailspartnership.org.

Cedar Falls Neighborhood Clean Up

April 19-24

Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green is encouraging volunteers participate in the city's first organized clean up day by picking up trash in their neighborhood, commercial areas or major streets.

Trash bags will be provided by Cedar Falls Public Works for those volunteering in Cedar Falls. Pick up at the Public Works Building, 2200 Technology Parkway, or the Transfer Station, 1524 State St., during normal business hours. For more information, go to www.cedarfalls.com.

Earth Day Celebration

Good Neighbor Iowa/UNI CEEE

Saturday, April 24

Good Neighbor Iowa, managed in partnership with the University of Northern Iowa’s Center for Energy and Environmental Education, will host a cleanup and celebration for all ages from 10 a.m. to noon at the Clay Street Park on 15th and Clay streets in Cedar Falls.  

Attractions and activities include baby goats, live music by Amelia & Melina, tree planting and demonstrations.

Good Neighbor Iowa also will celebrate its fourth anniversary of working to reduce urban pesticide use and increase pesticide-free lawn care practices. For more information, go to www.goodneighboriowa.org.  

Earth Day College Hill Clean-Up

The College Hill Partnership

Thursday, April 22

Green Iowa AmeriCorps Land and Water Stewards, ThreeHouse Collaborative Campus Ministries and the College Hill Partnership will host a clean up themed “Come As You Can” on Thursday, April 22, from 2 to 4:30 p.m.

Volunteers can pick up a bag and gloves at ThreeHouse, 2422 College St., Cedar Falls. Full bags can be returned to Seerley Park Shelter on W. Seerley Boulevard and Iowa Street, or Threehouse. For more information, go to  www.collegehillpartnership.org.

Earth Day Trail Clean Up

Cedar Valley Cyclists

Saturday, April 24

Cedar Valley Cyclists, a nonprofit bicycling club, will host an annual clean up event on the Sergeant Road Trail in Waterloo.  

Volunteers should meet at the south end of Veridian Credit Union’s parking lot at 1827 Ansborough Ave. at 8:45 a.m. The clean-up will be from 9 a.m. to noon.

Bags will be provided by Waterloo Leisure Services. For more information, go to www.cedarvalleycyclists.org.

Earth Whispers Retreat

Hearst Center for the Arts

Saturday, April 24

The celebration includes a full day of events from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hearst Center, 304 W. Seerley Blvd., Cedar Falls. Guests are welcome to stay for the whole day or drop in. 

Activities include Earth-themed art-making, screenings of the film “Leaning into the Wind: Andy Goldsworthy,” a presentation by Prairie Rapids Audubon Society’s Candace Havely and opportunities to take action online. 

The Earth Whispers Retreat is a workshop limited to eight people with pre-registration. For more information, go to www.thehearst.org/events.

Hazardous Waste Drop-off

Black Hawk County Solid Waste Management Commission

Saturday, April 24

Black Hawk County residents are invited to get rid of electronics and household hazardous waste from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cedar Falls Public Works Complex, 2200 Technology Parkway.

Masks are required. For more information, go to www.wastetrac.org

Trail clean up safety tips

Bring proper cleanup supplies

Gloves, trash grabbers and bags are a must. Also pack first aid kit, plenty of water and snacks.

Dress for the weather

Check the weather for your event and dress accordingly. Hiking boots or tennis shoes are encouraged, as well as hats and sunscreen.

Work in pairs or groups

Sticking together and staying in communication with the organizer is important. A charged cell phone or walkie-talkie is encouraged. A compass could also come in handy if you’re off the beaten path.

Use caution

Never touch anything sharp or lift anything too heavy. Watch out for trees or large branches across the trail.

Bring a notepad

Document anything you can’t handle then give this list to the trail clean up organizer or the parks department so proper crews can address it.

