7 ways to participate in 2021 Earth Day events in the Cedar Valley

WATERLOO – Earth Day activities in the Cedar Valley range from stepping outside your house to joining others for a trail clean up or settling in for an environmental film screening.

Themed “Restore Our Earth,” this year’s Earth Day lands on Thursday, April 22.

"Our environment endures so many stresses that we need to be a lot more attentive to it. Merely picking up trash along a trail helps people get more connected to our beautiful surroundings and helps build interest in and respect for the environment," said Roger White, board member of the Cedar Trails Partnership.

This year Earth Day marks its 51st anniversary. More than 190 countries across the world participate to demonstrate support for environmental protection.

Here are some ways to participate in the Cedar Valley:

Annual Earth Day Trail Clean Up

Cedar Trails Partnership

Saturday, April 24

Cedar Falls and Waterloo