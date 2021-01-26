7-on-7 youth football tournament could come to Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS -- The city tourism board is financially helping the organizer of a 7-on-7 youth football league with his plans to bring a Midwest regional tournament to Cedar Falls.
Trevor and Jennifer Bollers of Tiffin, who founded the nonprofit Iowa 7v7 Football Inc. in 2019, had hoped to bring a state tournament to the area in 2020 until the coronavirus pandemic halted those plans.
According to AAU Football, 7-on-7 is a one-hand touch league focused on passing routes, with AAU saying the sport's format has experienced "rapid growth" in the past several years.
Adam Bolander, sales and marketing coordinator with the Cedar Falls Tourism and Visitors Bureau, reached out to Trevor Bollers -- a former Iowa Hawkeyes football player in the 1990s -- about bringing his tournament to Cedar Falls.
"The tournament that he was looking at last year was just going to be a small one" at one of the junior high schools, Bolander said, "something to get it off the ground and build momentum."
Bolander said he encouraged Bollers to think bigger for 2021, saying youth sports "seems to be the in-thing now when it comes to events." He wants Cedar Falls to play a big role in the burgeoning sport.
"I asked how big did he want to go. He said, 'How big can we make it?'" Bolander recalled.
The tournament Bollers plans calls for 32 teams from states around the Midwest for the last weekend in March, bringing in around 425 participants with an estimated total attendance of around 1,500.
Four age divisions, from third grade through high school, will play at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls and at the Cedar Valley Sportsplex in Waterloo.
"One of the reasons Trevor wanted the Dome was he wants these kids to have that collegiate-type feel when they're playing in this tournament," Bolander said.
But the UNI-Dome also costs quite a bit to rent, and ultimately, Bollers' request for $17,800 in funding from the city's tourism board was pared down to $10,000 at last week's meeting. Nonetheless, board members were excited about the idea.
"I would like to see us work with this group. I would like to see him get some tournaments started," said board Director Kim Manning.
Bolander said Bollers is still working out the details, but plans to continue with the tournament based on that grant. Bollers was unavailable for comment.
"He's very grateful that, for a new event coming to Cedar Falls, the board would even consider giving him a grant of that size," Bolander said.