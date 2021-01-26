7-on-7 youth football tournament could come to Cedar Falls

"I asked how big did he want to go. He said, 'How big can we make it?'" Bolander recalled.

The tournament Bollers plans calls for 32 teams from states around the Midwest for the last weekend in March, bringing in around 425 participants with an estimated total attendance of around 1,500.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Four age divisions, from third grade through high school, will play at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls and at the Cedar Valley Sportsplex in Waterloo.

"One of the reasons Trevor wanted the Dome was he wants these kids to have that collegiate-type feel when they're playing in this tournament," Bolander said.

But the UNI-Dome also costs quite a bit to rent, and ultimately, Bollers' request for $17,800 in funding from the city's tourism board was pared down to $10,000 at last week's meeting. Nonetheless, board members were excited about the idea.

"I would like to see us work with this group. I would like to see him get some tournaments started," said board Director Kim Manning.

Bolander said Bollers is still working out the details, but plans to continue with the tournament based on that grant. Bollers was unavailable for comment.