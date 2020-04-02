66 new coronavirus cases in Iowa, 2 deaths; Allamakee Co. has 8 new cases today; Bremer has 1st

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DES MOINES -- Allamakee County tallied eight new cases on Thursday alone, while Bremer County recorded its first positive case as the state said it had 66 new positive cases of coronavirus and two new deaths on Thursday.

Two new deaths -- both in adults between the ages of 61 and 80 -- were recorded Thursday, both in Linn County, which is seeing an outbreak in one long-term care facility.

Those 66 new cases mean Iowa now has 614 positive cases of coronavirus since recording the first three cases less than a month ago, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Allamakee County added eight new cases, while Black Hawk County recorded one new case -- a middle-aged adult between the ages of 41 and 60. Bremer County got its first recorded case of COVID-19, a middle-aged adult, and Buchanan County added an adult case between 18 and 40. Tama County added three more cases, while Winneshiek County recorded one additional case, an older adult between the ages of 61 and 80.

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 66 individuals include:

• Allamakee County, 1 child (0-17 years), 2 adults (18-40 years), 4 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80) years