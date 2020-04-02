66 new coronavirus cases in Iowa, 2 deaths; Allamakee Co. has 8 new cases today; Bremer has 1st

DES MOINES -- Allamakee County tallied eight new cases on Thursday alone, while Bremer County recorded its first positive case as the state said it had 66 new positive cases of coronavirus and two new deaths on Thursday.
Two new deaths -- both in adults between the ages of 61 and 80 -- were recorded Thursday, both in Linn County, which is seeing an outbreak in one long-term care facility.
Those 66 new cases mean Iowa now has 614 positive cases of coronavirus since recording the first three cases less than a month ago, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Allamakee County added eight new cases, while Black Hawk County recorded one new case -- a middle-aged adult between the ages of 41 and 60. Bremer County got its first recorded case of COVID-19, a middle-aged adult, and Buchanan County added an adult case between 18 and 40. Tama County added three more cases, while Winneshiek County recorded one additional case, an older adult between the ages of 61 and 80.
According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 66 individuals include:
• Allamakee County, 1 child (0-17 years), 2 adults (18-40 years), 4 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80) years
• Black Hawk County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Boone County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Bremer County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Buchanan County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Cedar County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Cerro Gordo County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
• Clay County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Clinton County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Dallas County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
• Delaware County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Jefferson County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Johnson County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
• Jones County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Linn County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 4 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)
• Mahaska County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Marshall County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Muscatine County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Polk County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)
• Poweshiek County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Scott County, 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Tama County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Van Buren County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Warren County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Washington County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Winneshiek County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Woodbury County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
A public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.
Gov. Reynolds will hold a press conference today at 2:30 p.m. The press conference will be livestreamed and posted in full on Governor Reynolds’ Facebook Page.
Black Hawk County will also hold a briefing today at 3:30 p.m. The Courier will be there and will livestream that broadcast from our Facebook page.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.