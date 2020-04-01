52 new cases in Iowa, 2 new deaths Wednesday

DES MOINES -- An additional 52 positive cases of coronavirus were announced statewide on Wednesday, the second straight day of a decline in new cases even as health officials stress the worst is still to come.

Two additional deaths were reported overnight -- one adult older than 81 in Polk County, and one adult older than 81 in Washington County -- according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

That brings the state's total to 549 cases of COVID-19, with nine deaths.

No additional cases were announced in Black Hawk County, which has just seven positive cases but announced its first case of community spread Tuesday. Officials at all levels of government, from local to national, stress we're two to three weeks away from the peak in cases.

Tama County had three new cases as of Wednesday, bringing its total to 14 cases and making it one of the hardest-hit counties in Northeast Iowa. Mitchell County also recorded its first two cases of coronavirus on Wednesday -- two adults between the ages of 41 and 60.