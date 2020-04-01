52 new cases in Iowa, 2 new deaths Wednesday

DES MOINES -- An additional 52 positive cases of coronavirus were announced statewide on Wednesday, the second straight day of a decline in new cases even as health officials stress the worst is still to come.
Two additional deaths were reported overnight -- one adult older than 81 in Polk County, and one adult older than 81 in Washington County -- according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
That brings the state's total to 549 cases of COVID-19, with nine deaths.
No additional cases were announced in Black Hawk County, which has just seven positive cases but announced its first case of community spread Tuesday. Officials at all levels of government, from local to national, stress we're two to three weeks away from the peak in cases.
Tama County had three new cases as of Wednesday, bringing its total to 14 cases and making it one of the hardest-hit counties in Northeast Iowa. Mitchell County also recorded its first two cases of coronavirus on Wednesday -- two adults between the ages of 41 and 60.
Linn County, with a documented outbreak in a long-term care facility, continues to have the most cases in the state, at 94. That's followed by Polk County at 81 cases, and Johnson County -- which kicked off the state's cases on March 8 with several people falling ill after an Egyptian cruise -- at 76 cases.
Also Wednesday, the state corrections department said, in an effort to contribute to the state’s coronavirus response, inmates have produced:
- 2,400 gallons of hand sanitizer, and in future weeks should be able to produce 4,500 gallons per week
- More than 2,200 patient gowns
- More than 1,600 face shields and more than 1,000 masks.
A total of 61 people were currently hospitalized with the virus, while 33 have been discharged from the hospital and were recovering. The vast majority of cases, 268, have never been hospitalized.
According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 52 individuals include:
• Cerro Gordo County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Clayton County, 1 elderly adult (81+)
• Clinton County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Dallas County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Des Moines County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Dubuque County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Harrison County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Henry County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Iowa County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Jasper County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Johnson County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Linn County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
• Madison County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Mitchell County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
• Muscatine County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• O’Brien County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Polk County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)
• Pottawattamie County, 1 child (0-17 years)
• Poweshiek County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Scott County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Story County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)
• Tama County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
• Van Buren County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Warren County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Washington County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 5 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)
A public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.
Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold a press conference today at 2:30 p.m. The press conference will be livestreamed and posted in full on Governor Reynolds’ Facebook Page.
Black Hawk County hospitals calls on seamsters for help making masks
County health officials noted the supply shortage in personal protective equipment, particularly in N95 masks, and called on those who can sew to help.
"There may come a time during this response when commercially manufactured masks are no longer readily available," the Black Hawk County Health Department said in a release Wednesday. "Iowans who would like to support healthcare providers can use this guidance document to construct homemade cloth masks that can be worn by Iowa healthcare providers during patient care."
That document, passed out Wednesday and available at blackhawkcovid19.com, noted the masks needed to be made out of "tightly woven" 100% cotton material, be in two layers, have a nose piece of at least 4 inches long constructed with plastic-coated wire twist-ties and be 7 inches by 3.75 inches when complete.
Full instructions were available on the website.
Completed masks could be dropped off at either the Black Hawk County Emergency Management Agency, at 1925 Newell St., or at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital, 1825 Logan Ave., both in Waterloo. Those dropping masks off at Allen were asked to use Entrances 2, 4 (Emergency) or 8.
033120ho-eric-donat
032920ho-laura-adams
032920ho-tucker-cassidy
Swinton Family
032720bp-ymca-child-care
032720bp-gmt-3
032720bp-steamboat-carryout-1
032720bp-steamboat-carryout-2
032720bp-gmt-2
032720bp-gmt-4
032720bp-gmt-1
032920aw-bethany-service-1
032920aw-bethany-service-3
032920aw-bethany-service-2
032920aw-bethany-service-5
032920aw-bethany-service-4
032620ho-unitypoint-covid-tent-1
032620ho-unitypoint-covid-tent-2
032720hoMercyOnePPEAssessment
032720hoMercyOne1.jpg
032720ho-MerccyOnePPE Assessment2
032720bp-hudson-teacher-staff-parade-2
032720bp-hudson-teacher-staff-parade-1
032720ar-bhc-eoc
032720ar-bhc-eoc-2
032620bp-waterloo-regional-airport
032620bp-EOC-Covid-19-1
032620bp-EOC-Covid-19-3
032620bp-EOC-Covid-19-2
032620bp-techworks-3D-masks-2
032620bp-techworks-3D-masks-1
032420bp-truckers-coronavirus-2
032420bp-university-ave-work.jpg
032420bp-truckers-coronavirus-3
032420bp-truckers-coronavirus-1
032520bp-wild-art-covid
032420nn-walmart-shoppers
032320jr-roc-fitness-10
032320jr-roc-fitness-8
032320bp-wloo-schools-meals-2
032320bp-wloo-schools-meals-1
032320bp-wloo-schools-meals-3
031920bp-food-bank-1
031920bp-food-bank-3
031920bp-food-bank-2
031920bp-denherder-curbside
031820bp-EOC-Covid-19-1
031820bp-meals-on-wheels-2
031820bp-meals-on-wheels-3
031820bp-meals-on-wheels-1
COVID-19 morning briefing March 18, 2020
031720kw-coronavirus-restaurant-closed-01
031720kw-coronavirus-restaurant-closed-02
031720kw-coronavirus-restaurant-closed-03
031720kw-coronavirus-restaurant-closed-04
031720kw-coronavirus-restaurant-closed-05
031720kw-coronavirus-restaurant-closed-06
031720bp-EOC-Covid-19-2
031720bp-EOC-Covid-19-1
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.