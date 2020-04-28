508 new coronavirus cases in Iowa Tuesday, 9 new deaths

DES MOINES -- State officials announced Tuesday there are seven new long-term care facility outbreaks around Iowa, including 20 cases at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown.
Officials also announced 508 new coronavirus cases and nine new deaths Tuesday.
That brings Iowa's total number of cases to 6,376 and total number of deaths to 136. Gov. Kim Reynolds noted 34% of those who have tested positive have recovered from the virus.
Reynolds noted Tuesday that 98% of Tuesday's new cases were in the 22 counties the state has continued to restrict, including Black Hawk County. Seventy-seven counties will be allowed to have their restaurants, malls, retail stores and gyms reopen at 50% of capacity beginning Friday.
"This is all part of turning down the dial, and we will continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19," said Iowa Department of Public Health deputy director Sarah Reisetter.
Seven of Tuesday's nine new deaths occurred in long-term care facilities, where the virus has gotten inside to deadly consequences.
The seven new long-term care outbreaks were at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshall County, as well as two outbreaks in Jasper County, two outbreaks in Polk County, one in Dallas County and one in Dubuque County, Reynolds announced.
That brings Iowa's total to 23 long-term care facilities that are facing outbreaks, including at Harmony House in Waterloo, which the state said has recorded 24 residents and employees test positive.
Reynolds said long-term care "strike teams" were being deployed across the state to conduct surveillance testing among health care workers at those facilities.
One such strike team was deployed last week in Tama County, which has had 52 positive cases at Premiere Estates of Toledo.
Another 27 residents and employees have tested positive at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly, according to data provided by IDPH.
Reynolds also announced a second TestIowa site that will open Wednesday at Crossroads Center mall in Waterloo.
"It is prioritized for essential workers and people who currently have symptoms of COVID-19 or contact with people who have had it," Reynolds said, noting those who want to be tested must go to TestIowa.com.
"Expanding testing capabilities helps us better understand virus activity across the state," she said.
Black Hawk County added one death Tuesday, an adult over the age of 81 -- the county's first death among that age category. County officials said Monday they were at 1,346 cases, but state numbers are delayed and show just 941 cases as of Tuesday.
"Our reporting time frame cuts off at 10 o'clock the following morning, so the results we are reporting today are results as of 10 o'clock yesterday," Reisetter said, noting the county was using a different time frame. "We'll catch up with them tomorrow in terms of the data on the state's website."
Allamakee County added 14 cases Tuesday for a total of 86 cases and three deaths. Bremer County added three cases for a total of 48 cases and three deaths. Tama County added four cases for a total of 263 cases and seven deaths.
Buchanan County added two cases for a total of 14 cases, Fayette County added one case for a total of 17, Grundy County added two cases for a total of 11 cases and Howard County added one case for a total of seven cases.
The state adjusted Winneshiek County's number of cases down from 24 cases to just 15. IDPH officials did not immediately return a message seeking comment.
