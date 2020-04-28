508 new coronavirus cases in Iowa Tuesday, 9 new deaths

That brings Iowa's total to 23 long-term care facilities that are facing outbreaks, including at Harmony House in Waterloo, which the state said has recorded 24 residents and employees test positive.

Reynolds said long-term care "strike teams" were being deployed across the state to conduct surveillance testing among health care workers at those facilities.

One such strike team was deployed last week in Tama County, which has had 52 positive cases at Premiere Estates of Toledo.

Another 27 residents and employees have tested positive at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly, according to data provided by IDPH.

Reynolds also announced a second TestIowa site that will open Wednesday at Crossroads Center mall in Waterloo.

"It is prioritized for essential workers and people who currently have symptoms of COVID-19 or contact with people who have had it," Reynolds said, noting those who want to be tested must go to TestIowa.com.

"Expanding testing capabilities helps us better understand virus activity across the state," she said.