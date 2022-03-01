WATERLOO -- Beginning Wednesday, the contractor will be closing the 500 block of Commercial Street, which is between West Park Avenue and West Fourth Street, to allow for utility construction. This closure will remain in place for approximately 30 days.
500 block of Commercial Street will close Wednesday
