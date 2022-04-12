 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Metro briefs

5 Wartburg students inducted into Kappa Mu Epsilon honor society

From left, Gavin Foust-Wollenberg, Paul Zelle, Jacob Hayworth, Samuel Bast, and Tim Wengenack.

WAVERLY — Five Wartburg College students were inducted into the Kappa Mu Epsilon mathematics honor society.

Those inducted were: Samuel Bast, Gavin Foust-Wollenberg, Jacob Hayworth,  Tim Wengenack, Paul Zelle.

Kappa Mu Epsilon was founded in 1931 to promote the interest of mathematics among undergraduate students. Members are selected from students in mathematics and other closely related fields who have maintained standards of scholarship, have professional merit and attained academic distinction.

