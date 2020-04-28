48% drop in Iowa tax revenue not all due to coronavirus pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Over five weeks in March and April, Iowa tax revenues dropped 48% from the same period a year ago, but most of that is attributed to factors other than the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The impact of slower economic activity related to COVID-19 and Gov. Kim Reynolds’ disaster emergency proclamation closing many businesses won’t be known until this summer, according to a Legislative Services Agency report Monday.

The report showed tax receipts have fallen in nearly all tax categories.

Annual tax revenue began to decrease around April 8, LSA said, with much of that stemming from an Iowa Department of Revenue order granting deadline extensions for filing tax returns and also delaying tax payments.

It doesn’t mean there is reason to panic, LSA fiscal analyst Jeff Robinson said.

“I’ve looked at how much money we have now, and we have a lot,” Robinson said.

The state ended fiscal 2019 with a $289 million balance. According to research by the Pew Charitable Trust, Iowa could operate for 37 days on its reserves, which include rainy day funds equal to slightly more than 10% of the state’s general fund budget of about $8 billion.