'40th on 4th Street Cruise' revs its engine for Saturday's anniversary event

WATERLOO — If there’s a rumble of thunder in the air Saturday, it’s likely the revving engines of classic cars ready to roll for 105.7 KOKZ’s “40th on 4th Street Cruise.”

Nostalgia will mingle with exhaust fumes as a variety of muscle cars, hot rods, coupes, convertibles, roadsters and other cars cruise the loop in downtown Waterloo.

Presented by 105.7 KOKZ and O’Reily Auto Parts, the cruise is from noon to 4 p.m. It is free to the public, and anyone with a classic car can participate. Sponsor is Rydell Chevrolet.

At the start of the cruise, Pat Derifield will be in the middle of Fourth Street, shaking hands.

“It’s what we’ve done every year to welcome the drivers. Then I usually grab a sandwich and start talking to people,” said Derifield, 83, who founded the cruise 40 years ago.

“I didn’t expect it to last two years, and here we are at 40 years, and it doesn’t show any signs of slowing down.”

This year’s route has been changed due to road construction and bridge closures. Cars will cruise side-by-side down Fourth Street, turn right on Mulberry Street, then right on Fifth Street and across the bridge, then turn right on Jefferson Street, and right again on Fourth Street.

“It’s going to be the loop — side-by-side, which is different than it has been done in the past,” said Teri Lynn, community relations coordinator for NRG Media Waterloo.

Food and beverage vendors will be on the route, and 105.7 KOKZ will be broadcasting live.

Staging for cars will take place under the overpass at Fourth and Washington streets, with participants lined up by 11:30 a.m.

Cruising through downtown Waterloo “takes you back to the day, and you think about the significant points in your life — when you got your driver’s license at 16, graduated high school, all those mile markers in your life that you can recall when Fourth Street was the place to cruise with your friends,” Lynn said.

Derifield came up with the idea for a cruise four decades ago when he asked his daughter, who was 16 at the time, why kids cruised University Avenue and not Fourth Street.

“I took her down to Fourth Street to show her where we cruised, telling her all the stories, and she said, ‘It sure must have been fun. I bet you’d like to do that again.’ That’s when a light bulb went off,” Derifield recalled.

Several weeks later, he’d posted handbills in stores and businesses around town and, on a Sunday morning, he sat in his car in an empty parking lot waiting to see cars.

“I was thinking it was a bust. Then my sister came roaring up and said I’d better get down Fourth Street because it was gridlocked. There were more cars than I could count. Two other guys and I started directing traffic to get it sorted out and everybody moving.”

The police department let Derifield know that if he planned to have another cruise, “I’d better notify them. I said, ‘Yes, sir, I will do that.’”

KOKZ came on board as a sponsor for the second year. “We formed a committee and decided it would always be the Saturday before Memorial Day.”

Surprisingly, Derifield has never cruised in the event that he established. “I’ve always had to work it, but it’s fun. I enjoy being downtown, sitting and watching the cars and talking to people.”

Lynn said the 4th Street Cruise Committee continues to be “amazed at the growth and participation we have seen over the past 40 years from the hundreds of classic cars, to the thousands that enjoy our beautiful downtown and support our incredible local businesses.”

The annual “Show & Shine” classic car event from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday on the National Cattle Congress grounds is the official cruise kick-off. Admission is a $5 goodwill donation at the gate. Proceeds will benefit the Waterloo Exchange Club.

Anyone can bring a classic car to show; there is no registration.

The Holy Rocka Rollaz will perform early rock ’n’ roll and rockabilly by such artists as Elvis, Buddy Holly, Chuck Berry, Johnny Cash and others.

A limited number of “40th on 4th Street Cruise” T-shirts will be available to purchase at both events. T-shirts also can be purchased online at 1057kokz.com.

