40 vehicles, acid tanker involved in Highway 20 pileup during blizzard

WELLSBURG – Icy roads, blowing snow and 30 mph winds caused a pileup of up to 40 vehicles including a tanker truck that started leaking sulfuric acid on Highway 20 in Grundy County Thursday morning.
The chain-reaction wreck --- located near the Wellsburg exit --- sent at least three people to the hospital with injuries and shut down the highway’s eastbound lanes, according to emergency officials.
The semi tanker, which was hauling about 5,000 gallons of acid, was struck from behind, and 15 members of Waterloo Fire Rescue’s hazardous materials team was called in to handle the dangerous substance.
Meanwhile, the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office implemented a tow ban scheduled to remain in place until 8 a.m. Friday.
“The use of towing services to remove stuck vehicles or accident related motor vehicles from ditches and medians simply creates more hazards for the roadside responders and emergency workers as well as other motoring public. This is an unnecessary risk that is better preserved until after this snow event has concluded,” said Sheriff Tony Thompson.
A snowy section of Interstate 80 was closed Thursday afternoon in central Iowa after a massive crash involving roughly 40 vehicles.
Iowa authorities closed the eastbound lanes of the interstate west of Newton after the chain-reaction crash. Serious injuries have been reported in the crash but no deaths, Iowa Transportation Department spokeswoman Andrea Henry said.
Pictures of the crash show several semitrailer trucks sideways across the highway and at least six semi trucks that slid off the road.
Officials are urging drivers to stay off the roads across most of eastern Iowa because they were mostly covered with snow Thursday after a storm moved across the state.
Friday will have patchy blowing snow between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. It will be mostly sunny with a high near 14 degrees. Wind chill values as low as -15 with a blustery west northwest wind 13 to 17 mph and gusts as high as 25 mph.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
The forecast for the weekend calls for frigid temperatures as arctic air arrives, sending low temperatures well below zero, accompanied by dangerous wind chill overnight and early in the mornings, according to the National Weather Service.
Saturday will have a 30 percent chance of snow afternoon. It will be mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 6.