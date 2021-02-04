40 vehicles, acid tanker involved in Highway 20 pileup during blizzard

WELLSBURG – Icy roads, blowing snow and 30 mph winds caused a pileup of up to 40 vehicles including a tanker truck that started leaking sulfuric acid on Highway 20 in Grundy County Thursday morning.

The chain-reaction wreck --- located near the Wellsburg exit --- sent at least three people to the hospital with injuries and shut down the highway’s eastbound lanes, according to emergency officials.

The semi tanker, which was hauling about 5,000 gallons of acid, was struck from behind, and 15 members of Waterloo Fire Rescue’s hazardous materials team was called in to handle the dangerous substance.

Meanwhile, the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office implemented a tow ban scheduled to remain in place until 8 a.m. Friday.

“The use of towing services to remove stuck vehicles or accident related motor vehicles from ditches and medians simply creates more hazards for the roadside responders and emergency workers as well as other motoring public. This is an unnecessary risk that is better preserved until after this snow event has concluded,” said Sheriff Tony Thompson.

A snowy section of Interstate 80 was closed Thursday afternoon in central Iowa after a massive crash involving roughly 40 vehicles.