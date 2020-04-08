4 new coronavirus cases added in Black Hawk County, 4 more in Tama

WATERLOO – Black Hawk County picked up four new coronavirus cases, according to the latest numbers released by the state on Wednesday morning.
The tally brings the total number of cases in the county to 19.
Tama County also added four confirmed cases to their numbers. Allamakee County had two additional, and Benton County added one.
Statewide, Iowa added 97 new cases, bringing the total to 1,145. There was one new death --- an elderly adult in Linn County, brining the state total to 27.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, the locations and age ranges of the 97 individuals include:
- Allamakee County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Benton County, 1 child (0-17 years)
- Black Hawk County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
- Cedar County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Clinton County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Crawford County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Harrison County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Henry County, 2 adults (18-40 years)
- Johnson County, 10 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 2 older adult (61-80 years)
- Linn County, 1 child (0-17 years), 4 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years), 2 elderly adults (81+)
- Louisa County, 4 adults (18-40 years), 5 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Marshall County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Muscatine County, 4 adults (18-40 years), 5 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Polk County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 4 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Pottawattamie County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Scott County, 4 adults (18-40 years), 7 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Tama County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
- Warren County, 1 elderly adult (81+)
- Washington County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Webster County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Woodbury County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
- Worth County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
As of Wednesday, there have been 12,821 negative COVID-19 test results reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
