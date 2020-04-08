4 new coronavirus cases added in Black Hawk County, 4 more in Tama

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WATERLOO – Black Hawk County picked up four new coronavirus cases, according to the latest numbers released by the state on Wednesday morning.

The tally brings the total number of cases in the county to 19.

Tama County also added four confirmed cases to their numbers. Allamakee County had two additional, and Benton County added one.

Statewide, Iowa added 97 new cases, bringing the total to 1,145. There was one new death --- an elderly adult in Linn County, brining the state total to 27.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, the locations and age ranges of the 97 individuals include: