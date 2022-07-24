4-H sees increase in participation for 2022 Black Hawk County 4-H and FFA Fair

WATERLOO — There’s plenty of excitement building around the Black Hawk County 4-H and FFA Fair, which will be held Tuesday through Saturday at the National Cattle Congress.

4-H’ers are expected to herd about 100 head of swine through livestock judging, as well as plenty of sheep, llamas, beef and dairy cattle, and poultry. It adds up to more young people showing off the results of their hard work for the past year. Fair entries have increased in nearly all categories across the board.

“We’re seeing numbers that are higher and more participation than in previous years, including in food, nutrition, static displays and livestock — (all) except goats and rabbits,” said Shelby McDonald, communication specialist and office assistant for Iowa State Extension and Outreach in Black Hawk County.

An explanation for increased participation has yet to be determined, McDonald said, but 4-H continues to offer positive, educational and fun experiences to youth. Young people also learn leadership, citizenship and life skills through the organization.

The national youth program has chapters throughout the country. Iowa 4-H builds on a century of experiences that foster youth development and empowerment, allowing children to reach their potential working and learning in partnership with caring adults.

Children kindergarten through third grade can participate in Clover Kids, featuring after-school programs, kids groups or day/week summer camps. Youths in grades four through 12 participate in after-school programs or 4-H clubs.

The annual fair highlights work of 4-H youths and Future Farmers of America in the county. Exhibits and project entries include livestock and non-livestock projects from kids ages 5 years and older.

Admission is free and the fair is open to the public.

McDonald said three new challenge classes are being offered this year for sugar cookies, photography and an outdoor flower arrangement. “The public can participate in the challenges, and there are prizes for each age division,” she explained.

Home bakers can chose their own recipe for sugar cookies (scratch or box mix) and decorate in any color or theme. Judging will be on taste, theme and design. The photo challenge focus is on wild or domestic animals, while competitors in the flower challenge must create an outdoor flower or plant arrangement in a 5-gallon bucket. No registration is required; for more details call (319) 234-6811 or visit www.extension.iastate.edu/blackhawk/county-fair.

Days will be filled with other competitions and livestock shows as well as a fashion revue, pet show, dog show, family games, archery demonstration, pedal tractor pull, a “make do” workshop, and more.

One of the most beloved competitions is the 4-H pie contest which takes place Saturday, McDonald said. Pies will be judged in the afternoon and auctioned off from 4 to 6 p.m. during the family picnic in the Pepsi Pavilion.

On Friday, a STEM fair is planned from 1 to 4 p.m. at Estel Hall. Hands-on activities will be offered from Center of Energy and Environmental, Iowa Corn Growers, Program for Women in Science and Engineering and Forward Learning Experience, among others. Throwback Jack will perform from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday.