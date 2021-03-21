4 Cedar Valley ninjas will appear together on 'American Ninja Warrior' show

“Just the impact we’ve had on the community, and we’ve now had a total of six people on ‘American Ninja Warrior’ and three on ‘American Ninja Warrior Jr.,’ it’s pretty humbling just to have the opportunity and create an environment that allows that,” said Scott Behrends, who went on the show himself in 2019.

Nonetheless, he said he never could have imagined seeing that many athletes from his gym get on the show.

“You dream the big dream of what it all could be,” Scott Behrends said of having four of his gym’s athletes reach the top. “Sometimes, your dream’s not big enough.”

The three will join “ANW” veteran Jackson Twait, a Hudson native and University of Northern Iowa grad who now lives in Des Moines, who is marking his third appearance on the show. In 2019, Twait made it to the Cincinnati finals, and during last year’s quarantined 2020 season he made it to the St. Louis finals.

Chris Behrends, Enright and Hanson noted they consider Twait a mentor and more. The group chat between the four is named “Cat Daddy and Sons,” after Twait’s moniker on the show.

“I think, for (Twait), it’s going to be even bigger just to watch how far we’ve come,” said Enright.