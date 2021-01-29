4-6" of snow plus ice expected across NE Iowa Saturday

WATERLOO -- Another round of snow, with a side of freezing rain, is expected for the Cedar Valley and across the state this weekend.

A winter storm watch was issued for Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning for Black Hawk, Bremer, Butler, Clayton, Fayette, Grundy and Tama counties in northeast Iowa, according to the National Weather Service.

Though the NWS forecasts varied -- the watch called for 3-5 inches in some counties and 4-7 inches in others -- a graphic on NWS' Facebook page showed the Cedar Valley was expected to get around 4 to 6 inches of snow in the storm. The bulk of that was expected to peak around Saturday afternoon.

Statewide, the farther east you are in Iowa, the more snow is expected this weekend: Western Iowa could see less than an inch, while far eastern Iowa inside the state's "nose" could see 6 to 8 inches or more.

