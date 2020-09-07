$4.4M grant will help fight Medicare fraud in Iowa

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — A new five-year, $4.4 million grant will continue efforts to fight Medicare fraud and help families find resources for loved ones in Iowa.

The Waterloo-based Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging, which normally receives three-year grants to fund its Senior Medicare Patrol, is now funded through 2025 thanks to a grant from the federal Administration for Community Living.

The grant will allow NEI3A to better assist Medicare beneficiaries, as well as help stop fraud and abuse, said SMP National Resource Center director Nicole Liebau.

“Fraud’s always evolving,” Liebau said. “We always say fraud isn’t going anywhere in our Medicare system, and COVID has definitely evolved that into something else.”

She said one example of how the Senior Medicare Patrol can help is if you inadvertently give away your Medicare number over the phone.

A call to the patrol — the hotline is (877) 808-2468 — or a visit to smpresource.org can start the process of getting a new number, as well as reporting the phone scam.