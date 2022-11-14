34th annual MercyOne Festival of Trees returns to in-person events, Nov. 15-20

CEDAR FALLS – Artist Chad Allen’s pen-and-ink illustration, resembling a coloring book page, fits perfectly with this year’s MercyOne Festival of Trees theme, “A Child’s Delight.”

The original artwork will be displayed in the Gallery of Trees during the 34th annual festival, which begins Tuesday and continues through Nov. 20 at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center.

After scaled-back festivals and virtual programming offered during the past two pandemic years, organizers are delighted about “a return to in-person events this year, including games in the trees, our veteran’s holiday breakfast, Santa’s workshop and Teddy Bear Tea,” said Diane Jorgensen, fund development and special events coordinator for MercyOne.

“Festival of Trees is a tradition and a gift we give to the community. It’s exciting for us, and it’s so nice to celebrate the season together and in person again,” she said. The festival also raises funds to benefit the MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center. Over the years, more than $1.8 million has been raised for renovations, medical equipment and improved services.

Festival at Night opens the festivities from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the GBPAC lobby. Cost is $25 per person. There will be drinks, appetizers and live music performed for a 21+ crowd, Jorgensen said.

Beginning Wednesday through Sunday, the public can wander through the glittering Gallery of Trees arranged in the lobby. Viewing hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. There is no admission charge.

Area piano students will be playing throughout gallery hours as the public wanders through the GBPAC lobby. Decorated wreaths, lanterns and table settings will be displayed, as well. MercyOne’s gift shop also returns for the festival and there will be wine and beer trees.

“The gallery will be filled with beautifully decorated trees, and we’re happy to have the table settings back this year, especially, because people love them. Besides being pretty to look at, the display offers ideas you can do at home,” Jorgensen explained.

On Thursday from 9 to 11 a.m., the Veterans’ Holiday Breakfast and Program will be held in the lobby. It includes a swearing-in ceremony for ROTC cadets followed by Games in the Trees from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Cost is $10 per person.

The sensory-friendly Red Sleigh is returning to the Festival of Trees. Thursday’s gathering is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. for families with a loved one who has a sensory disability or developmental disorder, such as autism.

Registered participants in the HoliDIY Craft Night from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday will learn how to make a floral arrangement with florists from Petersen & Tietz Florists and Greenhouses of Waterloo. The live arrangement will easily transition from Thanksgiving to Christmas. Cost is $20 per person for the event and $40 for the HoliDIY floral arrangement.

Santa’s Workshop returns from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday and includes a visit from Santa. There will be crafts and other activities for children. Admission is free for children accompanied by an adult.

Artist Jodie Victoria will lead registered participants in Art in the Trees from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday in Davis Hall at the Gallagher Bluedorn. There is an online option, as well. The painting will feature a gingerbread house adorned with gum drop and peppermint stick decorations, fitting in with the festival’s overall theme. Cost is $40 in person; $45 for online participation.

Teddy Bear Tea, one of the most popular activities for kids and parents, returns from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday in Davis Hall. Cost is $12 per child under 8 and $18 per person for ages 8 and older. Children can enjoy tea and treats and leave with a teddy bear. There will be opportunities for family photos, as well.

The Silent Auction will be online. “It was so well-received when we moved it online last year, so we decided to keep it virtual. We’ve been teasing out the items for bidding, but everything will be online when the festival begins Wednesday,” Jorgensen said.

Allen’s artwork will be displayed during the festival. He is director of development at the Gallagher Bluedorn and is a ceramist, muralist, painter, cartoonist and photographer.

Advance registration and payment of fee is required for most events. For more information, or to register, go online to MercyOne.org/festival of trees.