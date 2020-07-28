30 years after Americans with Disabilities Act, Harkin and disability activists look back, ahead

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DES MOINES — President George H.W. Bush was on board, and former U.S. Sen. Tom Harkin and his colleagues made sure it passed the U.S. Senate. But in early March of 1990, the Americans with Disabilities Act, a civil rights bill for disabled individuals, was stalled in the House.

“It got stuck in a lot of different committees,” Harkin remembered. “We were all worried that we weren’t going to get the bill.”

It wasn’t until members of ADAPT, a disability activist organization, showed up at the U.S. Capitol and staged a protest for the television cameras — taking themselves voluntarily out of their wheelchairs and climbing the Capitol building steps however they could — that attention became focused on the cause.

“To me, that remains an iconic moment,” Harkin said. “When the evening news carried that and it became global, I think that just provided the spark — that last little thing we needed to convince people in the House and others that we needed to get this bill through.”

The protest worked, and the Americans with Disabilities Act was signed into law July 26, 1990.