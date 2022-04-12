3 Wartburg students inducted into Sigma Pi Sigma honor society

WAVERLY — Three Wartburg College students were inducted into the Sigma Pi Sigma physics honor society in April.
Those inducted were: Ashley DeLong, Georgia Nissen, Paul Zelle.
Sigma Pi Sigma was founded in 1921 to honor outstanding scholarship in physics, encourage interest in physics at all levels and promote an attitude of service in its members. More than 90,000 scholars have been inducted into the honor society.
PHOTOS: Christmas with Wartburg 2020
CWW choir 1.jpg
Wartburg College Choir
JULIE DREWES / WARTBURG PHOTO
CWW Ritterchor 2.jpg
Wartburg College Ritterchor
JULIE DREWES / WARTBURG PHOTO
CWW Ritterchor 1.jpg
Wartburg College Ritterchor
JULIE DREWES / WARTBURG PHOTO
CWW St Elizabeth 1.jpg
Wartburg College St. Elizabeth Chorale
JULIE DREWES / WARTBURG COLLEGE
CWW Wind Ensemble 1.jpg
Wartburg College Wind Ensemble
JULIE DREWES / WARTBURG PHOTO
CWW Wind Ensemble 2.jpg
Wartburg College Wind Ensemble
JULIE DREWES / WARTBURG PHOTO
CWW Wind Ensemble_ 3.jpg
Wartburg College Wind Ensemble
JULIE DREWES / WARTBURG PHOTO
CWW Wind Ensemble 4.jpg
Wartburg College Wind Ensemble
JULIE DREWES / WARTBURG PHOTO
CWW Castle Singers 1.jpg
Wartburg College Castle Singers
JULIE DREWES / WARTBURG PHOTO
CWW Castle Singers 2.jpg
Wartburg College Castle Singers
JULIE DREWES / WARTBURG PHOTO
CWW Castle Singers 3.jpg
Wartburg College Castle Singers
JULIE DREWES / WARTBURG PHOTO
CWW handbells 1.jpg
Wartburg College Handbell Choir
JULIE DREWES / WARTBURG PHOTO
CWW Kammerstreicher 1.jpg
Wartburg College Kammerstreicher
JULIE DREWES / WARTBURG PHOTO
CWW Kammerstreicher 2.jpg
Wartburg College Kammerstreicher
JULIE DREWES / WARTBURG PHOTO
CWW Kammerstreicher 3.jpg
Wartburg College Kammerstreicher
JULIE DREWES / WARTBURG PHOTO
CWW Kammerstreicher 4.jpg
Wartburg College Kammerstreicher
JULIE DREWES / WARTBURG PHOTO
CWW Kantorei 1.jpg
Wartburg College Kantorei
JULIE DREWES / WARTBURG PHOTO
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.