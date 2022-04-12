 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Metro briefs

3 Wartburg students inducted into Sigma Pi Sigma honor society

WAVERLY — Three Wartburg College students were inducted into the Sigma Pi Sigma physics honor society in April.

Those inducted were: Ashley DeLong, Georgia Nissen, Paul Zelle.

Sigma Pi Sigma was founded in 1921 to honor outstanding scholarship in physics, encourage interest in physics at all levels and promote an attitude of service in its members. More than 90,000 scholars have been inducted into the honor society.

