3 rescued, including 2 kids, in Donald Street fire
Waterloo fire rescue patch logo clip

WATERLOO -- Three people were rescued after a cooking fire in one unit of an apartment building sent heavy heat and smoke throughout the building.

Five families were receiving help from the American Red Cross after the fire, which began in the kitchen of Apt. 112 of 1306 W. Donald St., according to Waterloo Fire Rescue.

Fire crews were called for a cooking fire just before 4 a.m. Sunday and found heavy fire damage to the apartment, which was a lower-level unit in the three-story, 12-unit apartment building, according to reports.

Heavy heat and smoke affected several other apartments in the building, fire officials said.

No one was injured, but three people -- one adult, one infant and one toddler -- had to be rescued, according to reports.

The families using the units with smoke damage should be cleared to go back home within a few days, fire officials said, though the family living in the apartment where the fire started will be out for longer due to damage to their kitchen and dining room.

In total, eight adults and 12 children were displaced by the fire.

Damage was estimated at $50,000.

