3 potential human rights commissioners named in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS -- Three new members could join the Cedar Falls Human Rights Commission as soon as Tuesday.
Proposed appointments for Jordyn Beranek, Melissa Heston and Evan Renfro appear on the City Council's consent agenda for its Tuesday meeting.
They would fill three of four vacancies on the commission. It has lost members in recent months after a disagreement about whether it should focus on investigating discrimination complaints directly or focus on education, advocacy and outreach instead. The group decided on the latter.
All three appointees are white, meaning the commission of eight would have just two Black commissioners, both men. Previously, the commission included Black and Asian-American women, who have since resigned.
Five of the commission members would be female if the appointees are approved, satisfying Iowa's gender balance requirement.
All three of the new commissioners' terms are set to expire July 1.
Beranek works as a commercial lines agent with Brummel Madsen Insurance in Cedar Falls, according to the company's website. According to her application for the commission, she has lived in Cedar Falls for four years.
She noted in her application she was previously a member of Cedar Valley Activate, which focused "on civil and political activism, including such issues as incarceration, racial inequalities, supporting local businesses and working on environmental and public safety projects."
"As someone whose 10-year plan includes attending law school to advocate for human rights and work in public policy, I would love to be able to currently contribute to the community in this field," Beranek wrote in October 2019, when she applied for the commission.
Heston, who also serves on the city's Housing Commission, is a retired associate professor in the department of curriculum and instruction at the University of Northern Iowa, according to UNI's website as well as Heston's LinkedIn page. On a Twitter account not used since 2011, Heston notes she worked at the university since 1989, focused on early childhood education.
In her application, from November 2019, Heston said she had lived in Cedar Falls for 30 years and has "a deep and life-long interest in human rights, and incorporated issues of class, race and gender into my courses for pre-service teachers."
"I am concerned that we are not doing enough to address issues of inequity in Cedar Falls," Heston said in her application. "It seems that people often view racism as a 'Waterloo' problem; my work with students of color leads me to believe that racism is very much a Cedar Falls issue."
Renfro is an assistant professor of political science in UNI's College of Social and Behavioral Science who teaches courses on human rights, international relations, the Middle East and terrorism and insurgency, among others, according to UNI. Renfro also writes a guest column in the Des Moines Register and noted in his commission application he served "in the intelligence community" in the U.S. military.
Renfro initially applied for the commission in February 2017 and has lived in Cedar Falls since 2015. He noted he "studied under one of the founders in the field of Human Rights" while attending the University of Nebraska, David Forsythe.
"As a recognized scholar and teacher with expertise in the field of human rights, it is my desire to increase my service to this great community," Renfro wrote in his application. "I love teaching, researching and writing on the subject, but wish to also get out of 'the ivory tower' and into the community to a greater extent."
5 times Cedar Falls City Council meetings got really exciting in 2020
Think Cedar Falls City Council discussions are snooze fests? You won't after reading about these five meetings staff writer Amie Rivers wrote about in 2020.
CEDAR FALLS -- After nearly a month of discussion, the Cedar Falls City Council joined Waterloo in passing a citywide mask mandate on a split …
Not a single city council member wanted to vote on or even discuss a recommendation by the mayor to remove an appointed city commissioner over a Facebook post.
CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls City Council on Monday voted 6-1 to proceed with a roundabout at the intersection of Greenhill Road and South Ma…
CEDAR FALLS — When a frequent critic of city government spoke out against business tax exemptions Monday night, the mayor and council decided …
A council member called for the state fire marshal to investigate the way that Cedar Falls firefighters assisted at a fire in Dike last month.