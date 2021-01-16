3 potential human rights commissioners named in Cedar Falls

"I am concerned that we are not doing enough to address issues of inequity in Cedar Falls," Heston said in her application. "It seems that people often view racism as a 'Waterloo' problem; my work with students of color leads me to believe that racism is very much a Cedar Falls issue."

Renfro is an assistant professor of political science in UNI's College of Social and Behavioral Science who teaches courses on human rights, international relations, the Middle East and terrorism and insurgency, among others, according to UNI. Renfro also writes a guest column in the Des Moines Register and noted in his commission application he served "in the intelligence community" in the U.S. military.

Renfro initially applied for the commission in February 2017 and has lived in Cedar Falls since 2015. He noted he "studied under one of the founders in the field of Human Rights" while attending the University of Nebraska, David Forsythe.