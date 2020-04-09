3 COVID-19 patients on ventilators at UnityPoint; county warns cases are 'increasing'

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WATERLOO -- UnityPoint-Health Allen Hospital is caring for three patients with COVID-19, all in the intensive care unit and all on "mechanical ventilation," the hospital's chief medical officer said Thursday.

Dr. Russell Adams made the announcement during Black Hawk County's regular Thursday coronavirus briefing at the Emergency Management Agency.

He noted the hospital has implemented what he called an "intubation team" of anesthesiologists to help those patients and any future ones.

"The studies show that, (for) our patients that have respiratory illness where they are not responding to our maximum treatment that need intubation, we need to have our best practitioners intubating," Adams said.

MercyOne chief medical officer Dr. Matthew Sojka declined to say how many COVID-19 patients his hospital was caring for, in the ICU or otherwise. He cited HIPAA as the reason for declining to give the information, though the privacy law is meant only to prevent personally identifiable information from being released.

There have been increasing numbers of county residents testing positive for coronavirus -- the county stands at 21 -- meaning the curve has "not flattened," said health director Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye.