24/7 Black Leadership Advancement Consortium to host series of virtual events

WATERLOO — The 24/7 Black Leadership Advancement Consortium (24/7 BLAC) is hosting a virtual series of events.
On Friday, the group will kick off a virtual pitch competition with Black Business & Entrepreneurship Accelerator participants competing for opportunities such as placement in local Hy-Vee stores and/or funding.
On Saturday, Keith Chappelle, former Iowa professional athlete and national sales director for Primerica, will participate in an interactive session on wealth and building economically thriving communities.
Lunch and Learn on Feb. 18 will cover “Transformational Philanthropy,” moderated by Sharina Sallis, corporate social responsibility manager for CUNA Mutual Group; featuring Alex Shade, director of corporate responsibility forCUNA Mutual Group; Ashlei Spivey, director of “I Be Black Girl” and program officer for Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation; and Nyra Jordan, social impact investment director at American Family Insurance.
On Feb. 24, a virtual networking session will be facilitated by firms and organizations who specialize in diverse talent acquisition. They will introduce 24/7 Skill Up program participants to organizations looking to advance diversity.
For additional information contact
twentyfoursevenblac@gmail.com. To register for the Project Home please visit www.twentyfoursevenblac.com.
2022 spring garden winning flowers & veggies
Begonia-viking-Explorer-Rose-on-Green_Gold_medal_Logo.png
Begonia “Viking Explorer Rose on Green” -- This trailing begonia “explores” the garden by spreading and spilling its branches over the edges of hanging baskets and containers. Prolific rose-colored flowers stand out against the glossy green foliage and do so all season long. It has a strong tolerance to heat & many diseases, as well as both wet & dry conditions.
AAS PHOTO
Tomato-Purple-Zebra-Logo.png
Tomato “Purple Zebra F1” -- A fun new addition to striped tomatoes, producing tomatoes that are rich with complex flavors and a moderately firm texture. Dark red fruits with green stripes and a deep mahogany red interior do not produce muddy coloration like other tomatoes of this type. The taste is sweet and acidic leaning to sweet. Overall, this tomato has a better taste and thinner skin than comparisons with excellent disease resistance. High disease resistance.
AAS PHOTO
Tomato-Sunset-Torch-logo.png
Tomato “Sunset Torch F1” -- “Sunset Torch” has strong, dramatic striping from stem to tip. This is a very vigorous grower and was the first to ripen in multiple regions. Overall better performance, less splitting, good yields, a mildly sweet, fruity flavor, and disease resistance make this cutie a winner. Sunset-colored fruits are produced on easy-to-harvest trusses. High disease resistance.
AAS PHOTO
Tomato-Pink-Delicious-logo.png
Tomato “Pink Delicious” -- This early maturing tomato supports the trend of having heirloom look, flavor and texture with hybrid disease resistance and improved germination, definitely earlier with a higher yield and a very uniform fruit size. The beautiful big fruits do not crack as much. What really sets this variety apart is the excellent flavor and a high Brix for a sweeter than normal pink tomato.
AAS PHOTO
Eggplant-Icicle_Logo.png
Eggplant “Icicle F1” -- This cylindrical white eggplant has fewer spines than most eggplants, making for a less painful harvest! With larger fruits than other white eggplants, it produces a nice yield while also providing fewer seeds. The large, durable, and vigorous plants hold up to insect damage and the environment. The pure white skin does not tend to yellow like many other white varieties of eggplant. The improved taste and texture has universal appeal (whether fresh or cooked).
AAS PHOTO
Lettuce-Bauer_Logo.png
Lettuce “Bauer” -- Oakleaf lettuce is a delicious and versatile edible that is super easy (and fast) to grow. Harvest at the baby leaf stage or grow into the rosette-shaped full-sized head. Bauer will please with its darker green color and nicely uniform compact size that can be grown almost anywhere -- in-ground, containers, home aeroponics system or window boxes. The dense heads produce a plethora of sweet, crisp sturdy leaves.
AAS PHOTO
Pepper-Dragonfly-Logo.png
Pepper “Dragonfly F1” – “Dragonfly” pepper plants produce beautiful purple peppers that have thick, sweet walls, unlike the thin papery walls of other purples on the market. This pepper transforms itself from a green pepper into a purple fruit that is as delicious at the green stage of maturity as it is when fully purple and mature. Overall, a much better purple color than comparisons with above average, robust pepper flavor.
AAS PHOTO
Pepper-Buffy_Logo.png
Pepper “Buffy F1” -- This hot pepper will do right by you by producing a good yield of juicy, thick-walled green to red fruits on strong, healthy upright plants. Buffy’s fruits are more attractive than the comparisons as well as slightly larger. The peppers are held high on the plant and was faster to mature than Tobasco in the AAS trials.
AAS PHOTO
Petunia-Bees-Knees-_Gold_medal_Logo.png
Petunia “Bee’s Knees” -- This deep, rich yellow mounding petunia is the first petunia to win a gold medal distinction since 1950. Each “Bee’s Knees” petunia is filled with lush blooms that put on a colorful show of deep yellow, non-fading flowers all season long. The intense yellow petunia color contrasts beautifully against the deep green leaves.
AAS PHOTO
Sunflower-Concert-Bell-Logo.png
Sunflower “Concert Bell” F1 -- “Concert Bell” puts on quite a performance with a unique flower presentation of multiple clusters of 10 to 12 flowers on an erect columnar stem. Beautiful golden yellow blooms appear earlier than the comparisons. Each plant grows to a very uniform height of 5 to 6 feet and if used as a cut flower, makes an instant, ready-made bouquet from just one cut. It's praised for durability and sturdiness even through strong storms and winds.
AAS PHOTO
Watermelon-Century-Star-F1_logo.png
Watermelon “Century Star F1” – A a new seedless watermelon similar to the popular heirloom variety, “Moon and Stars,” “Century” produces a good yield of 10 lb. fruits on long vines. Fruits have attractive spotted rind fruits, and a great tasting, crisp, sweet internal flesh.
AAS PHOTO
