24/7 Black Leadership Advancement Consortium to host series of virtual events

WATERLOO — The 24/7 Black Leadership Advancement Consortium (24/7 BLAC) is hosting a virtual series of events.

On Friday, the group will kick off a virtual pitch competition with Black Business & Entrepreneurship Accelerator participants competing for opportunities such as placement in local Hy-Vee stores and/or funding.

On Saturday, Keith Chappelle, former Iowa professional athlete and national sales director for Primerica, will participate in an interactive session on wealth and building economically thriving communities.

Lunch and Learn on Feb. 18 will cover “Transformational Philanthropy,” moderated by Sharina Sallis, corporate social responsibility manager for CUNA Mutual Group; featuring Alex Shade, director of corporate responsibility forCUNA Mutual Group; Ashlei Spivey, director of “I Be Black Girl” and program officer for Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation; and Nyra Jordan, social impact investment director at American Family Insurance.

On Feb. 24, a virtual networking session will be facilitated by firms and organizations who specialize in diverse talent acquisition. They will introduce 24/7 Skill Up program participants to organizations looking to advance diversity.

For additional information contact twentyfoursevenblac@gmail.com. To register for the Project Home please visit www.twentyfoursevenblac.com.

