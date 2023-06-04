CEDAR FALLS — Tickets are on sale for The Courier’s annual Eight Over 80 Awards event.
For the 13th year, The Courier will honor eight remarkable individuals who are 80 or older and who in their own way have spent their lives demonstrating leadership. These honorees have made a difference and set examples in their careers and lives, continuing to contribute now and in the past to our community’s well-being.
This year’s honorees are:
- Rex Boatman, 97, Waterloo
- David Buck, 80, Waterloo
- Mary Ann Burk, 80, Waterloo
- Herstine Ferguson, 85, Waterloo
- Jerry & Joann Kramer, 85 and 80 respectively, Cedar Falls
- Chuck Lane, 81, Waterloo
- Catherine Wieck, 92, Dysart
- Barbara Zemke, 86, Waverly
The recognition ceremony and luncheon take place June 28 at the Diamond Event Center, 5307 Caraway Lane, Cedar Falls.
Tickets are $20 and are available online at go.wcfcourier.com/8over80. Deadline for ordering tickets is June 18.
Sponsors are Western Home Communities, the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa and Cedar Valley Hospice.