WATERLOO — Tallest corn in a bucket. Pocket fruit pies. Kids in the ring showing beef cattle, swine, llamas and horses. Mutton busting.

Excitement is building for the annual Black Hawk County 4-H and FFA Fair, Sunday through July 20 on the National Cattle Congress grounds. Youths are expected to herd nearly 300 animals through livestock judging. When it’s over, competitors will have ribbons and high praise to show for their efforts.

“We’re looking at 950 projects, both livestock and non-livestock projects, including static displays, food and nutrition. All of the entries are from 4-H and FFA youth from throughout Black Hawk County who have spent the last year working on their projects,” said Shelby McDonald, communication specialist and office assistant for Iowa State Extension and Outreach in Black Hawk County.

The annual fair highlights work of 4-H youths and Future Farmers of America in the county. Exhibits and project entries include livestock and non-livestock projects from kids ages 5 years and older.

The 4-H program offers youth fun, educational experiences and leadership opportunities, McDonald said.

“There is personal growth for kids who get a lot of experience taking care of livestock, creating and showing their projects, meeting with judges to talk about what they’ve done or made,” she said. “It gives kids more self-confidence.”

About 95 swine, 80 sheep, 50 poultry, 36 beef cattle, 17 goats, 15 to 20 horses, seven rabbits and three llamas have been registered for competition. Children can make crop monster rockets, tissue paper flowers and fans and watercolors in workshops that are open to the public.

On Sunday, activities include judging challenge projects, which gave participants the chance to grow the tallest corn in a bucket, make pocket fruit pies or shoot an action photo.

Monday’s events include the llamas show at 5 p.m. in the Pullin-Simonsen arena, and sheep and goat show in the Paul Barger building. On Tuesday from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., free breakfast will be available outside the Hippodrome.

At 8:30 a.m., the swine show begins, followed by a dog show, the Iowa Corn Trailer, 4-H alumni showmanship showdown, a roping clinic, mutton busting at 6 p.m., and family games at 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s schedule begins with a horse show at 9 a.m., and the annual STEM Fair is from 1 to 4 p.m. “The STEM Fair is our big event during the week, one that we’re hoping to grow. We have more than 20 businesses and organizations participating,” McDonald said.

Other activities on Wednesday include a Wacky Science Show at 2 and 4 p.m., a wood carver from 4 to 6:30 p.m., and the poultry show at 4 p.m. At 6 p.m., the barbecue cookout begins. The event includes family activities such as a carnival as well as the king and queen coronation and a concert by Throwback Jack.

Beef will be judged on Thursday, along with dairy cattle, rabbits and a pet show. Pies will be delivered to judges for tasting, and the afternoon will include a pedal tractor pull, Ag Olympics and a family picnic and ice cream sundaes at the Pavilion. Activities end at 6:30 p.m.

Admission is free and open to public.

