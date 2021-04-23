 Skip to main content
2021 Parade of Homes chairman named
2021 Parade of Homes chairman named

David LaMarche has been named chairman of the 2021 Parade of Homes by the Cedar Valley Home Builders Association. The announcement was made by Cody Guhl, CVHBA president.

This year's Parade is Sept. 16-19 and will feature homes in Waterloo, Cedar Falls and surrounding communities.

LaMarche is owner of Budget Blinds in Cedar Falls and Waterloo. He described the annual Parade of Home as a "signature event" for HBA, adding that there will be "exciting changes" this year.

The theme is "Lifestyles and the Way You Can Live," featuring the latest in new home construction techniques and conveniences and showcasing such home automation as locking systems, lighting and appliances.

The event will follow COVID-19 safety guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Hundreds of people toured the 2020 featured homes.

For more information, go to cedarvalleyhomebuilders.com.

LaMarche
Guhl
