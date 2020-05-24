2020 Eight Over 80 recipients named

The 2020 recipients of The Courier’s Eight Over 80 awards have been chosen.
The awards honor eight Cedar Valley residents who are 80 years old or older who have established themselves as leaders and contributors to the community’s well-being.
This year’s winners are:
- Barbara Corson, 83, of Waterloo, a longtime educator and volunteer
- Charlene Montgomery, 81, of Waterloo, a longtime educator and counselor and longtime leader with Club Les Dames.
- Marvin and Helen Schumacher, 83 and 81, respectively, of Denver, owners of Schumacher Elevator in Denver and longtime community supporters. This is only the second time 8 over 80 has honored a couple for their combined contributions.
- Karol Rae Hoth, 81, of Waterloo, founding board member of Cedar Valley Hospice, and leader in her church, Junior League, and the Waterloo Center for the Arts.
- John Focht, 88, of Cedar Falls, a longtime school principal, runner and community leader.
- Dorothy Haugebak, 96, of Cedar Falls, former dietitian who developed the Homemaker Home Health Aide program for Black Hawk County, community advocate and volunteer.
- Lillian Thomas, 80, of Waterloo, longtime Waterloo educator, home school liaison and served on numerous community boards.
- Lana Hochreiter, 80, of Cedar Falls, fitness instructor who continues to teach spin classes, volunteer, and community board member.
Due to the pandemic, a banquet to celebrate this year’s recipients is not scheduled yet. The Courier hopes to hold the event this fall. When a date is set, we will publish ticket information.
For more information on the banquet, contact Lisa Boleyn at (319) 291-1478 or lisa.boleyn@wcfcourier.com.
Nancy Newhoff
