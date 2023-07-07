WATERLOO — Nominations are being sought for the 21st edition of The Courier's 20 Under 40 Awards.

Twenty Under 40 winners exemplify the best of what is yet to come in the Cedar Valley. That's why The Courier has been presenting the awards every year since 2002.

The 20 Under 40 Awards go to 20 young business leaders who are dedicated to giving of themselves for the betterment of the community, as well as those closest to them. The program reaches across the Cedar Valley to recognize leaders of the future who are establishing themselves as people of profound influence.

The deadline for nominations is Aug. 13. The Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa is the award's sponsor.

Shortly thereafter, a selection committee of representatives from the Cedar Valley business community will decide on the winners.

Nominees must meet the following criteria to be considered for the award: dedication and success in their vocation; a role model in their career; demonstrates leadership in their business/community; active community and volunteer participation.

Nominations may be submitted by mail to 20 Under 40, 6915 Chancellor Drive, Suite B, Cedar Falls IA 50613; or online at go.wcfcourier.com/20under40.

Courier 20 Under 40 Class of 2022 Edita Begic Erin Bishop Ty Burke Kingsley Botchway Megan Droste Jordan Dunn Matthew Gilbert Cordt Holub Natalie Hunter Rebecca McCarty Mikayla Montgomery Nilvia Rodriguez Jamekia Sanders Abbie Schrader Ty Smith Michelle Sweeney Eashaan Vajpeyi Seth Voigt Qulishia Williams Josh Wilson