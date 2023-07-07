WATERLOO — Nominations are being sought for the 21st edition of The Courier's 20 Under 40 Awards.
Twenty Under 40 winners exemplify the best of what is yet to come in the Cedar Valley. That's why The Courier has been presenting the awards every year since 2002.
The 20 Under 40 Awards go to 20 young business leaders who are dedicated to giving of themselves for the betterment of the community, as well as those closest to them. The program reaches across the Cedar Valley to recognize leaders of the future who are establishing themselves as people of profound influence.
The deadline for nominations is Aug. 13. The Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa is the award's sponsor.
Shortly thereafter, a selection committee of representatives from the Cedar Valley business community will decide on the winners.
Nominees must meet the following criteria to be considered for the award: dedication and success in their vocation; a role model in their career; demonstrates leadership in their business/community; active community and volunteer participation.
Nominations may be submitted by mail to 20 Under 40, 6915 Chancellor Drive, Suite B, Cedar Falls IA 50613; or online at
go.wcfcourier.com/20under40.
Courier 20 Under 40 Class of 2022
Edita Begic
Edita Begic, a Cedar Valley real estate agent, is one of The Courier's 2022 20 Under 40 honorees.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Erin Bishop
Erin Bishop, a vice president at AMPERAGE Marketing & Fundraising, is one of The Courier's 20 Under 40 honorees for 2022.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Ty Burke
Ty Burke, of the Accel Group in Waverly, is one of The Courier's 20 Under 40 honorees for 2022.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Kingsley Botchway
Kingsley Botchway, UnityPoint Health’s regional director of human resources, is one of The Courier's 20 Under 40 honorees for 2022.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Megan Droste
Megan Droste, an education instructor and advisor for Cedar Falls High School's CAPS program, is among The Courier's 20 Under 40 honorees for 2022.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Jordan Dunn
Jordan Dunn, clinical director for Pathways Behavioral Services in Waterloo, is among The Courier's 20 Under 40 honorees for 2022.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Matthew Gilbert
Matthew Gilbert
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Cordt Holub
Cordt Holub, a Buckingham farmer, is one of The Courier's 20 Under 40 honorees for 2022.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Natalie Hunter
Natalie Hunter, regional director of pharmacy services for UnityPoint Health in Waterloo and Marshalltown, was chosen as one of The Courier’s 20 Under 40 honorees for 2022.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Rebecca McCarty
Rebecca McCarty, director of mission engagement at the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley, is among The Courier's 20 Under 40 honorees for 2022.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Mikayla Montgomery
Mikayla Montgomery, assistant principal at Dr. Walter Cunningham School for Excellence, is among The Courier’s 20 Under 40 recipients for 2022.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Nilvia Rodriguez
Reyes Rodriguez
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Jamekia Sanders
Jamekia Sanders, the residential supervisor for the Waterloo Women’s Center for Change, is one of The Courier's 20 Under 40 recipients in 2022.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Abbie Schrader
Abbie Schrader, a nurse practitioner at Cedar Valley Medical Specialists' UnityPoint Cardiology, is among recipients for The Courier's 20 Under 40 honor in 2022.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Ty Smith
Ty Smith, who started fitness training company Bodied by Ty, is among The Courier's 20 Under 40 honorees.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Michelle Sweeney
Michelle Sweeney, senior project manager for AECOM in Waterloo, is among The Courier's 20 Under 40 honorees for 2022.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Eashaan Vajpeyi
Eashaan Vajpeyi, a Cedar Falls attorney, is among The Courier's 20 Under 40 honorees for 2022.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Seth Voigt
Seth Voigt, who works for TurnKey Associates in Waterloo, is among The Courier's 20 Under 40 recipients in 2022.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Qulishia Williams
Qulishia Williams, human resources senior manager and consultant for CUNA Mutual Group, is among The Courier's 20 Under 40 honorees.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Josh Wilson
Josh Wilson, a senior publicist for Florida-based Otter Public Relations, is among The Courier's 20 Under 40 honorees.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
