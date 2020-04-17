20 officials call on Tyson to shutter Waterloo plant for coronavirus outbreak

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WATERLOO -- Twenty elected officials, from Black Hawk County mayors to state legislators, have called upon Tyson to immediately close its Waterloo plant temporarily after county health officials declared a coronavirus outbreak there.

The letter asks Tyson to close for an undisclosed amount of time to allow for a deep cleaning and disinfection of the facilities as well as allow public health officials to catch up with the exponentially increasing coronavirus cases officials say have spread inside.

Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors chairman Chris Schwartz read the letter that those 20 officials had signed, asking Tyson to "voluntarily cease operations on a temporary basis." Six of those officials came to Friday's briefing.

"We do not make this ask lightly," Schwartz read. "We understand the importance of this facility on our national food chain and the cascading effect that our requested closure would have on the supply network. However, we must all come together at this time to do what is best for the long-term safety and health of our community."

Schwartz said the county had no legal standing to close the plant, noting if the county public health board ordered it, the state could overrule it. Ultimately, he said only the governor had such power.