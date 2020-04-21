2 Western Home employees test positive for coronavirus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CEDAR FALLS -- Two employees of a skilled nursing facility within Western Home Communities have tested positive for coronavirus, the company said Tuesday afternoon.

The two employees both work on the second floor of Deery Suites, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility that is a part of Western Home in Cedar Falls, according to spokesperson Linda Hudwalker Bowman.

Thirteen residents currently live on the second floor, where both employees work different shifts. All of those residents and their family members have been notified as of Tuesday, Bowman said, and Western Home would continue to update those people as more information came in.

Neither employee had known exposure to the virus.

Both employees, who were not named, were "receiving medical care and will not return to work until completing the recommended isolation," Bowman said in a release.

"Western Home Communities is working with public health agencies and following its own coronavirus response plan to ensure all appropriate steps are taken to protect residents and employees from COVID-19," Bowman wrote.