$2 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Waterloo

WATERLOO -- Some lucky someone is holding a Powerball ticket to a $2 million prize in Saturday's drawing. The $2 million-winning ticket was purchased at New Star Liquor, 1625 W. Fourth St. The ticket came within one number of having at least a share of Saturday's $155.9 million jackpot.
The ticket initially matched the first five numbers but missed the Powerball to win a $1 million prize. But whoever bought the ticket also added the Power Play® option to the purchase, which multiplies the prize at the Match 5 level to $2 million.
The Waterloo ticket was the only one in the country to win a $2 million prize in Saturday’s drawing.
Saturday’s winning numbers were: 12-17-20-21-26 and Powerball 8. The Power Play number was 3. No one matched all six numbers to win the jackpot, so the big prize climbs to an estimated $168 million annuity ($117 million lump-sum option) for Wednesday.
New Star Liquor will receive a $2,000 bonus from the Iowa Lottery for selling the $2 million-winning ticket.
This is Iowa’s second big Powerball win this year.
Prizes of $2 million must be claimed at Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive. The lottery’s offices are open Monday through Friday, and prize claims are currently available by appointment. The winner or winners of the Waterloo prize can call the lottery at (515) 725-7900 to make an appointment to claim it.