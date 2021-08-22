 Skip to main content
2 injured after car struck by train on Canfield Road
2 injured after car struck by train on Canfield Road

BLACK HAWK COUNTY -- Two people were injured, one critically, after their car crossed the tracks in the path of an oncoming train.

The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office responded to a car/train collision just after 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of South Canfield Road, between Waterloo and Jesup.

The unidentified car was southbound on South Canfield Road when it crossed the tracks and was struck by an eastbound train.

Both the unidentified driver and a passenger were taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Waterloo. The passenger's injuries were life-threatening, according to the sheriff's office, while the driver was expected to survive.

The crossing at that location has no stop arm but does have red flashing lights to alert drivers, according to Google Street View photos from 2015.

