2 hurt in crash in Shell Rock

SHELL ROCK - Two women were transported to the hospital following a crash in Shell Rock Wednesday.

The Iowa State Patrol investigated the crash, reported about 11:13 a.m. on Highway 3 at North Public Road in Shell Rock.

The injured were identified as Nicolle Berends, 28, of Allison, who was taken for medical treatment by private vehicle, and Stephanie Lursen, 22, of Allison, who was transported by ambulance to Waverly Health Center.

Troopers said Berends was westbound in a van on Highway 3 and was making a left turn onto North Public Road. They said she failed to see Lursen's car due to a semi turning north from the eastbound lane, and collided nearly head-on with Lursen.

The crash remains under investigation. Helping at the scene was Shell Rock Fire Department, Butler County Sheriff's Office, Shell Rock First Responders, Waverly Ambulance, the Iowa Department of Transportation and fellow troopers.

Nancy Newhoff

