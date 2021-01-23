 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 from La Porte City injured in 3-vehicle crash
0 comments
breaking top story

2 from La Porte City injured in 3-vehicle crash

{{featured_button_text}}

LA PORTE CITY -- Two people were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash Friday evening.

The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office was called to the 11000 block of La Porte Road just before 6 p.m. Friday.

According to the sheriff's office, the driver of a Chevrolet pick-up truck was southbound on La Porte Road waiting to turn east, and a Dodge Ram pick-up truck was waiting behind it when the Ram was struck from the rear by a Mitsubishi passenger car also southbound.

The impact pushed the Ram into the Chevrolet, according to the sheriff's office.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The drivers of both the Ram and Mitsubishi, who were not named, were taken by ambulance to MercyOne Waterloo with unknown injuries.

All three drivers were adult men from La Porte City, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office was assisted at the scene by La Porte City Police, Fire and Ambulance.

clip art ambulance
0 comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Iowa Endures

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News