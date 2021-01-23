2 from La Porte City injured in 3-vehicle crash

LA PORTE CITY -- Two people were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash Friday evening.

The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office was called to the 11000 block of La Porte Road just before 6 p.m. Friday.

According to the sheriff's office, the driver of a Chevrolet pick-up truck was southbound on La Porte Road waiting to turn east, and a Dodge Ram pick-up truck was waiting behind it when the Ram was struck from the rear by a Mitsubishi passenger car also southbound.

The impact pushed the Ram into the Chevrolet, according to the sheriff's office.

The drivers of both the Ram and Mitsubishi, who were not named, were taken by ambulance to MercyOne Waterloo with unknown injuries.

All three drivers were adult men from La Porte City, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office was assisted at the scene by La Porte City Police, Fire and Ambulance.

