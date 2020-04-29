2 children killed, 5 hurt in minivan crash at Iowa field entrance
0 comments

2 children killed, 5 hurt in minivan crash at Iowa field entrance

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

JAMAICA  — Authorities say two children are dead and five others are hurt after a young driver crashed a minivan at an Iowa field entrance.

Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Alex Dinkla said the crash happened around 11:35 a.m. Tuesday after the 16-year-old unnamed driver lost control of the Toyota Sienna in the community of Jamaica, KCCI reports.

The deceased were not identified, other than to say they were an 8-year-old and a 5-year-old. One of the injured was an 11-year-old but the others of the others was not given.

The patrol said the injuries range from serious to life-threatening and that names will be withheld until all family is notified.

The crash is under investigation.

Iowa State Patrol logo
0 comments
0
0
0
3
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News