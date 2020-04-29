2 children killed, 5 hurt in minivan crash at Iowa field entrance

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

JAMAICA — Authorities say two children are dead and five others are hurt after a young driver crashed a minivan at an Iowa field entrance.

Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Alex Dinkla said the crash happened around 11:35 a.m. Tuesday after the 16-year-old unnamed driver lost control of the Toyota Sienna in the community of Jamaica, KCCI reports.

The deceased were not identified, other than to say they were an 8-year-old and a 5-year-old. One of the injured was an 11-year-old but the others of the others was not given.

The patrol said the injuries range from serious to life-threatening and that names will be withheld until all family is notified.

The crash is under investigation.

