2 children killed, 5 hurt in minivan crash at Iowa field entrance

JAMAICA — Authorities say two children are dead and five others are hurt after a young driver crashed a minivan at an Iowa field entrance.
Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Alex Dinkla said the crash happened around 11:35 a.m. Tuesday after the 16-year-old unnamed driver lost control of the Toyota Sienna in the community of Jamaica, KCCI reports.
The deceased were not identified, other than to say they were an 8-year-old and a 5-year-old. One of the injured was an 11-year-old but the others of the others was not given.
The patrol said the injuries range from serious to life-threatening and that names will be withheld until all family is notified.
The crash is under investigation.
