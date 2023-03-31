WATERLOO — Rodney Berry had thoughts of expanding his food truck business by buying a couple of more vehicles and creating a fleet of sorts.

Instead, the owner of the 1st Base Bar-B-Que truck, who’s been seen at local events like My Waterloo Days and other places around town including East Fourth and Sumner streets, decided to offer “those famous ribs everybody likes” out of a small building at 189 W. 11th St. in the eastern part of downtown.

The eatery will hold its grand opening at noon Saturday inside the building that most recently was home to The Snack Shack convenience store.

“I was food truck crazy, and it’s just easier to sell food from a trailer,” Berry said. “But when this became available, I jumped on it. The day the liquor store closed around January was the day I expressed my interest and got it.”

He still has aspirations to buy more trucks and maybe name them “Second, Third and Home Base.” In his younger years he acquired the nickname “Base,” an homage to the base-heavy music he would blast from his 1980s silver Chevy Caprice.

Berry had his eye on the 11th Street location after observing a good amount of food traffic in that corridor despite the bridge spanning the Cedar River being closed for construction.

He has fond memories of the area. He remembers riding his bike to a bakery near there for long johns and twisted donuts. That part of downtown now includes Varsity Cleaners, Crossroads Auto Sales, Milroy’s Tuxedos and C & S Car Company.

Berry started his food truck business about three years ago. He’s been cooking for most of his life, and those culinary skills have grown over time through meals made for his family. He enjoys every minute of grilling outdoors.

“I’ve always liked to cook and eat,” said Berry. “I watched my grandma (Barbara Berry) cook for all those years. She always said that if they came back for seconds, then you know it’s good.”

That’s been the case with his business. The lines are long, and people kept calling on him to set up shop.

“I’m planning to be here for a long time,” he said.

He’ll offer his familiar ribs, baked beans, and chicken wings as well as Polish sausage, hamburgers, turkey legs, and pulled pork sandwiches. Sides will include potato salad, grilled macaroni and cheese, string beans, spaghetti and coleslaw.

“I don’t do anything real special, although I do have some secrets,” said Berry. “I rub it down, add some sauce and sprays and do what I do.”

“I’ve been grilling a lot and have just gotten better over time,” he added.

Pick-up will be offered at the building, and a few tables will be outside for sit-down, but indoor dining will not be offered. Carry-out orders can be made at the windows or over the phone by calling (319) 504-6717. DoorDash mobile delivery and catering also will be available.

With opening day right around the corner, Berry admits to being a tad nervous. But the expectation is he’ll be able to serve upwards of 200 people. He’ll offer free samples and some specials in light of the occasion: the first five people get a free slab or rack of ribs and the next 10 will get a free Polish sausage.

Berry will be assisted by daughter Lajada, 18, and sister Diamond, a traveling nurse, and probably other relatives in the days to come.

“My son wants to help out because he really looks up to Rodney, but he’s only 12,” said Diamond. “My brother’s been doing this for awhile, and you can tell that he really enjoys it. I think he’ll be really successful, and a lot of it is his laid back and friendly personality.”

Tentative hours are set for 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. The eatery would be closed Sundays.

Highest-paying jobs that don't require a degree Highest-paying jobs that don't require a degree #50. Electrical and electronics repairers, commercial and industrial equipment #49. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers #48. Real estate brokers #47. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants #46. First-line supervisors of correctional officers #45. Crane and tower operators #44. Insurance appraisers, auto damage #43. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door #42. Media and communication equipment workers, all other #41. Stationary engineers and boiler operators #40. Wellhead pumpers #39. Railroad brake, signal, and switch operators and locomotive firers #38. Railroad conductors and yardmasters #37. Boilermakers #36. Fire inspectors and investigators #35. Police and sheriff's patrol officers #34. Transit and railroad police #33. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators #32. Aircraft mechanics and service technicians #31. Chemical plant and system operators #30. Gas compressor and gas pumping station operators #29. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers #28. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers #27. Farmers, ranchers, and other agricultural managers #26. Pile driver operators #25. Gambling managers #24. Electrical and electronics installers and repairers, transportation equipment #23. Athletes and sports competitors #22. Gas plant operators #21. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers #20. Electrical power-line installers and repairers #19. Petroleum pump system operators, refinery operators, and gaugers #18. First-line supervisors of nonretail sales workers #17. Locomotive engineers #16. Transportation inspectors #15. Postmasters and mail superintendents #14. Signal and track switch repairers #13. Power plant operators #12. Subway and streetcar operators #11. Captains, mates, and pilots of water vessels #10. Ship engineers #9. Detectives and criminal investigators #8. Electrical and electronics repairers, powerhouse, substation, and relay #7. Elevator and escalator installers and repairers #6. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers #5. Power distributors and dispatchers #4. First-line supervisors of police and detectives #3. Commercial pilots #2. Nuclear power reactor operators #1. Makeup artists, theatrical and performance