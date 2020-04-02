19th Amendment events postponed

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CEDAR FALLS – Iowa’s 19th Amendment Centennial Commemoration Committee has announced all planned activities to commemorate the 100-year anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment are postponed until it is safe for citizens to congregate together.

Doris Kelley, committee chair, said “with the declaration of COVID-19 as a pandemic by the World Health Organization, it’s only prudent to postpone events to prevent the spread of the virus. We anticipate many activities planned for 2020 will occur later in the year and some may carry over to 2021.”

Over 100 19th Amendment-related statewide projects were planned for the first six months of 2020. A public notice regarding activity postponements has been posted on the committee’s web page, https://19th-Amendment-Centennial.org. Events are noted by date and location at the bottom of the website homepage.

In the meantime, parents and children may want to take advantage of the resources on the website. These include a video explaining the 72-year long fight to garner women’s right to vote, six-part self-study educational 19th Amendment curriculum designed for students in grades 9-12 and the 27-part "Profiles of Courage and Persistence," stories of key Iowa suffragists.

