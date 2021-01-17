18-year-old, 16-year-old from Waterloo injured in high-speed chase, crash

HAMILTON COUNTY -- An adult and a teenager from Waterloo were injured after they fled from state troopers who attempted to pull over their vehicle on Saturday night near Ellsworth.

Khalil Crawley, 18, was driving a 2013 Volkswagen near the intersection of Hamilton County roads R77 and D41 at around 10:45 p.m. Saturday when an Iowa State Patrol trooper attempted to pull the vehicle over for unspecified reasons, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

Crawley then took off, according to the patrol, hitting "a high rate of speed" before losing control of the car, entered the ditch. The vehicle "rolled several times," according to the report.

Crawley, who was wearing a seatbelt, was taken by Ellsworth Ambulance to Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames with unspecified injuries, according to the report.

A 16-year-old passenger from Waterloo, who was not named, was taken by MercyOne Aircare helicopter to MercyOne Des Moines with unspecified injuries. The report indicates that passenger was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.

