WATERLOO — The American Advertising Federation of the Cedar Valley hosted the annual American Advertising Awards ceremony Feb. 24 at the Waterloo Center for the Arts. Eighteen awards were handed out to entrants for advertising submissions created for local, regional and national audiences.

The American Advertising Awards is the advertising industry’s largest and most representative competition whose mission is to recognize and reward the creative spirit of excellence in the art of advertising. The local awards show marks the first stop in a three-tiered national competition. Local winners advance to districts to compete against entries from other clubs, and top district picks to advance to the national stage for the chance to win a national ADDY.