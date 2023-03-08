WATERLOO — The American Advertising Federation of the Cedar Valley hosted the annual American Advertising Awards ceremony Feb. 24 at the Waterloo Center for the Arts. Eighteen awards were handed out to entrants for advertising submissions created for local, regional and national audiences.
The American Advertising Awards is the advertising industry’s largest and most representative competition whose mission is to recognize and reward the creative spirit of excellence in the art of advertising. The local awards show marks the first stop in a three-tiered national competition. Local winners advance to districts to compete against entries from other clubs, and top district picks to advance to the national stage for the chance to win a national ADDY.
The complete list of Gold, Silver and Bronze winners follows.
Best of show – professional
- Simply Organic Packaging Rebrand by Frontier Co-op
- Judges’ Citation for Craftsmanship
- Vintage 3D Fereday Wedding Invite by Professional Office Services
Gold ADDY winners – professional
- Sales Promotion, Campaign: Holiday 2023 Campaign by Frontier Co-op
- Microsites: Whole Foods Employee Benefits Site by Cohesive Creative and Code, Inc.
Silver ADDY winners – professional
- Direct Mail: Gallagher Bluedorn Appeal Mailer by University of Northern Iowa, College of Humanities, Arts and Sciences
- Sales Kit or Product Information Sheets: KE Cataract Surgery Packet by Professional Office Services
- Advertising Industry Self-Promotion Online/Interactive: Cohesive Website by Cohesive Creative and Code, Inc.
- Internet Commercial: International Recruitment Video by University of Northern Iowa College of Business
- Branded Content & Entertainment: Fall 2022 Welcome Video by Prairie Lakes Church
- Special Event Material: Visit Day Scratch Cards by University of Northern Iowa, College of Humanities, Arts and Sciences
Bronze ADDY winners – professional
- Integrated Advertising B-to-B Campaigns: 3M Buzz Squeak Rattle Campaign by Moxie
- Direct Mail: CHAS Admit Mailer by University of Northern Iowa, College of Humanities, Arts and Sciences
- Consumer Websites: FSB Website by Cohesive Creative and Code Inc.
- Publication Design: UNI Alumni Magazine by University of Northern Iowa
- B-to-B Websites: Fundguard Website by Red Lab Technologies
- Microsites: CFNEIA Impact Microsite by Moxie
Gold ADDY winners – student
- Integrated Advertising Consumer Campaign: “Quest With Me” by AAF-UNI (University of Northern Iowa)
Silver ADDY winners – studentWebsites: The Living Room by Megan Duvick (University of Northern Iowa)