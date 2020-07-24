16-year-old bicyclist hit in Waterloo, flown to Iowa City

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- A 16-year-old boy was flown to an Iowa City hospital after he was hit by a car while riding his bicycle in downtown Waterloo on Thursday.

The teen was transported by ambulance to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital in Waterloo and then airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics after he was hit by a vehicle just before 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon, according to Waterloo Police.

A police report indicates he was riding his bicycle southbound on the sidewalk along West Sixth Street near Commercial Street in downtown Waterloo when he was hit by a car driven by Kevin Nobis.

Nobis told police he was driving eastbound out of the alley near the American Legion and did not see the teen before hitting him, according to the report.

No charges have been filed, and police continue to investigate.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 14 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.