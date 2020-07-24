You are the owner of this article.
16-year-old bicyclist hit in Waterloo, flown to Iowa City
16-year-old bicyclist hit in Waterloo, flown to Iowa City

WATERLOO -- A 16-year-old boy was flown to an Iowa City hospital after he was hit by a car while riding his bicycle in downtown Waterloo on Thursday.

The teen was transported by ambulance to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital in Waterloo and then airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics after he was hit by a vehicle just before 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon, according to Waterloo Police.

A police report indicates he was riding his bicycle southbound on the sidewalk along West Sixth Street near Commercial Street in downtown Waterloo when he was hit by a car driven by Kevin Nobis.

Nobis told police he was driving eastbound out of the alley near the American Legion and did not see the teen before hitting him, according to the report.

No charges have been filed, and police continue to investigate.

