140 have used Elevate's crisis observation room since April for emergency mental health help

WATERLOO — Those looking for somewhere to go for emergency mental health help for themselves or a loved one — and who want to avoid jail or the emergency department of a hospital — have an alternative in the Cedar Valley.

Elevate Certified Community Behavioral Clinic, 604 Lafayette St., Suite 207, is getting the word out about its crisis observation services room, opened this spring. It can serve as a sanctuary in a mental health crisis.

“It’s important for the community to know that there are services available, and they’re not alone,” said Eric Alberts, Elevate’s director of health services. “I think sometimes we forget to utilize our resources when we’re having a mental health emergency.”

Elevate, which opened in November 2020, isn’t the only place with crisis resources in the Cedar Valley. Thanks to a federal grant this summer, Pathways Behavioral Services hired a crisis substance abuse counselor to help with emergency needs around the clock.

Alberts said Elevate’s crisis observation room is designed for those ages 5 and up who are “experiencing a psychiatric crisis that doesn’t require hospitalization.” It’s in operation from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Clients can use it anytime during those hours for as long as they need.

“At that point, if they’re not showing stabilization in that time frame, we’re going to help get them to that next level of care,” he said.

Around 140 people have used the room since it opened up in April. Alberts said as Elevate grows, he hopes to eventually staff it 24 hours a day.

“It’s a safe, calm environment,” he said, noting patients can be referred or come on their own.

Though it is commonly thought otherwise, the suicide rate does not increase around the holiday season; in fact, December ranked last among all months for average daily suicides in the U.S. in 2019 and 2020, with 113 such deaths per day in December 2020 compared with 134 in July 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Suicides also have decreased during the COVID-19 pandemic, dropping 3% in 2020.

But the past two years have also seen an increase in 18- to 29-year-olds reporting symptoms of anxiety and depression, with just under half of that age group reporting such symptoms during the holidays last year.

“For many with mental illness ... these can be tremendously difficult times,” said Kevin Connors and Kathryn Hamel, who both work at the Hecht Trauma Institute, in a recent blog post for the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

If a crisis strikes, Alberts hopes people remember there are places people can go for immediate help.

“We just want to make sure the community is aware that this is a service that is available,” he said.

5 months for $5 Get 5 months of a Courier digital subscription for just $5 at https://go.wcfcourier.com/nov5

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.