14 new coronavirus cases in Black Hawk Co.; 118 new statewide with 2 deaths Friday

DES MOINES -- The state has 118 new cases of coronavirus and two new deaths, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Friday.

That brings the total number of cases to 1,388 in 81 counties since the first three cases of coronavirus were identified in Iowa on March 8.

A total of 119 people were currently hospitalized with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The two deaths -- one over the age of 81, and one between the ages of 61 and 80 -- were both in Linn County.

Black Hawk County saw an additional 14 cases Friday, the largest one-day increase in the county by far, and currently has a total of 35 cases. Tama County saw a 7-case increase for a total of 70.

Reynolds is one of eight governors -- along with North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Utah and Wyoming -- with no statewide shelter-in-place order.

The governor has argued that her approach -- she has ordered the closing of schools and certain businesses, and banned gatherings of more than 10 people through April 30 -- is functionally the same as a shelter-in-place. She has also said she reserves the right to close or open certain regions of the state depending on caseloads and hospitalizations.

