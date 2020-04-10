You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
14 new coronavirus cases in Black Hawk Co.; 118 new statewide with 2 deaths Friday
0 comments
breaking featured

14 new coronavirus cases in Black Hawk Co.; 118 new statewide with 2 deaths Friday

From the Coronavirus update Northeast Iowa series

DES MOINES -- The state has 118 new cases of coronavirus and two new deaths, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Friday.

That brings the total number of cases to 1,388 in 81 counties since the first three cases of coronavirus were identified in Iowa on March 8.

A total of 119 people were currently hospitalized with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The two deaths -- one over the age of 81, and one between the ages of 61 and 80 -- were both in Linn County.

Black Hawk County saw an additional 14 cases Friday, the largest one-day increase in the county by far, and currently has a total of 35 cases. Tama County saw a 7-case increase for a total of 70.

Reynolds is one of eight governors -- along with North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Utah and Wyoming -- with no statewide shelter-in-place order.

The governor has argued that her approach -- she has ordered the closing of schools and certain businesses, and banned gatherings of more than 10 people through April 30 -- is functionally the same as a shelter-in-place. She has also said she reserves the right to close or open certain regions of the state depending on caseloads and hospitalizations.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Iowa faces medical equipment shortage
Local News

Iowa faces medical equipment shortage

  • Updated

State public health officials issued an emergency order due to a shortage of personal protective equipment designed to help hospitals, clinics and other health-care providers to stretch their supplies by using and reusing masks, gowns and other items beyond the normal period.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News