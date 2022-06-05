14 honored, one sworn in during Cedar Falls Public Safety Services Recognition Event

CEDAR FALLS — Supervisors in the Public Safety Department are encouraged to start a file at the beginning of each year.

That’s been an important document as it came time for supervisors to recognize their colleagues for the great acts of service they perform every day often in the heat of the moment.

Or else, “some of these little things get missed,” said Acting Police Chief Mark Howard in an interview.

Howard, a captain before his interim appointment to chief, recommended officer Christian Baumgartner, a rookie, be recognized with an “Award of Excellence.”

Baumgartner was involved with someone who held a knife in the middle of a bridge, was threatening to harm himself, and refused to negotiate.

When authorized, Baumgartner shot him in the thigh with less lethal ammunition.

“That allowed that situation to come to an end with nobody being hurt. … For somebody new to take that initiative in his first year of actually being an officer, it takes an incredible amount of courage and it just shows the talent of the people that are hired here,” said Howard.

In his letter recommending him for the award, Howard also noted Baumgartner, “as a new officer, continued to challenge himself to learn his responsibilities.”

But Baumgartner wasn't the only one to receive an award.

On Thursday morning, a number of public servants were recognized inside the department’s apparatus bay with families, friends and dignitaries in attendance. They included:

Adam Hancock—Police Officer of the Year

Lucas Schmidt—Firefighter of the Year

Gavin Carman—RJ Voss Police Supervisor of the Year

Todd Taylor – Fire Officer of the Year

Cory Hines – Reserve Police Officer of the Year

“Awards of Excellence” winners in addition to Baumgartner were Ryan Bellis, Matt Krueger, Carson Barron, Kendall Schwan, Brandon Madsen, Kyle Manternach and Jodi Harn.

Ashley Luck, a new police officer, recited the oath of office and had her badge pinned on during the event. Carson Jensen also received the Top Cadet Award from the Hawkeye Community College Police Academy.

“We’re very proud of every single person that works here,” said Fire Chief John Bostwick in an interview. “We’ve got the brightest and the best working for the city of Cedar Falls. If we were looking for a common theme, I’d say they’re all very hard working and dedicated, and if we look at Todd Taylor, as an example, we see people that enjoy their work every day and that come to work happy.”

Acting Police Captain Brooke Heuer was the master of ceremonies. Captain Jeff Sitzmann assisted Mayor Rob Green in handing out the awards. Green also swore in Luck, and read aloud the law enforcement code of ethics, at the conclusion of the event, for those in the room not familiar with it.

The event backdrop included a large American flag, a fire truck and a patrol car.

Investigator Hancock

Hancock was described as being very involved in the training of new officers, and had become one of the department’s top field training officers.

“He takes a lot of pride in working with our newest officers,” Howard wrote when recommending him for the “Police Officer of the Year” award. “On several occasions I have seen Adam helping probationary officers that are not assigned to him.”

The county attorney’s office is “very appreciative” of his “excellent” case work, follow-ups and reports, and pointed out how he “has a lot of compassion for their victims who he works with, which helps the office in getting cooperation from these victims.”

Hancock was certified as a Drug Recognition Expert, and has already utilized the training to assist other officers when dealing with people operating while intoxicated.

“Officer Hancock continues to improve his skills as an officer, while demonstrating he has already become one of the most dedicated officers we have,” said Howard.

“His willingness to assist our newest officers and to continue to become a more knowledgeable officer” are other reasons why Howard recommended he be recognized.

Officer Schmidt

Capt. Tim Smith recommended Schmidt be named the “Firefighter of the Year” award because of his “respected” knowledge, authority, and leadership. He also said Schmidt’s hard work, dedication and performance go “above and beyond.”

“He comes to work every day with one goal in mind, and that’s to do his job to the best of his ability and to teach others,” Smith said. “He always wants to learn new skills, and pass his knowledge on to those around him. If he has concerns about an individual’s level of knowledge or training, he will relay this information to his supervisor or take the co-worker under his wing.”

In addition, Schmidt, who comes from a family of firefighters, had compiled an extensive resume of both policing and firefighting before being hired by the city of Cedar Falls in 2019, Smith noted.

“On most work days, PSO Schmidt is assigned as the acting officer on the engine,” he pointed out.

Lt. Carman

Howard nominated Carman for the “Police Supervisor of the Year” award. He “immediately had the officers’ respect and was an effective leader” upon getting appointed to be an acting lieutenant of one of the squads. He later was promoted to be a permanent lieutenant.

“During the year as his captain, I was able to depend on Lt. Carman for most situations,” Howard said. “During several serious incidents in 2021, Lt. Carman excelled as a leader making decisions and taking appropriate actions for these calls. The officers on second shift trusted and respected Lt. Carman because of the knowledge and leadership he demonstrated on numerous incidents.”

Capt. Taylor

Capt. John Zolondek highlighted a number of Taylor’s impressive qualities when recommending he be given the “Fire Officer of the Year” award. He is a “self-motivator” and is “willing to help out anyway he can.”

Taylor also was described as being “willing to help out anybody with any assignment and consistently taking on additional duties.” He is known as one of the “main instructors of many topics” and “has been a go-to guy for anything needed at the fire department.”

“He has dedicated time off to help train and respond to calls,” said Zolondek. “There have been numerous calls I have responded to with him. His conduct and behavior is something others should strive for. He stays calm and collected during stressful events. I know when I ask him to do something it will get done and it will get done well.”

Reserve Officer Hines

Heuer and Zolondek pointed out, among a number of positive qualities, how Hines, their choice for the “Reserve Police Officer of the Year” award, is “self-motivated and always shows up prepared to train.”

“He is always ready to assist and help out in any way he can, even on short notice,” they wrote. “He is always willing to help and support the newer reserves. He has received numerous compliments and accolades from various supervisors on all shifts. He always has a positive attitude and conducts himself professionally no matter what his assignment is.”

Lt. Krueger

Krueger, an “Award of Excellence” recipient, was nominated by Lt. Shea McNamara for “showing himself to be a reliable pillar” of his assigned shift, and being a “very dependable and valuable member of the Fire Division.”

He was recognized for using his personal time to “set up the aerial (truck) to represent the department and celebrate the homecoming of soldiers with the Iowa National Guard,” in addition to finding ways to “best hone and perfect the department operations and activities.”

Krueger also was touted for his “reserved demeanor,” most on display during a building collapse victim recovery, active fire ground extinguishment and lifesaving CPR efforts. In addition, that calmness, and professional demeanor, are evident through his “exemplary customer service.”

Acting Lt. Barron

Barron was nominated for an “Award of Excellence” by Sitzmann for his work and skills demonstrated during some major investigations, including one “complicated” sexual assault case, in which years of abuse were uncovered.

Another was a burglary, in which there were three armed assailants that he eventually helped charg with the crime.

In addition, his “great” work -- during an investigation into an attempted robbery at a liquor store and a fast food restaurant -- led to the identification of the suspect’s vehicle, and the weapon used in the act. His leadership in the investigation of a kidnapping case also was highlighted by Sitzmann.

Investigator Schwan

Schwan was nominated for an “Award of Excellence” by Sitzmann for his “outstanding work” on many high profile cases, involving “numerous” sexual assaults, a kidnapping, an armed robbery and shooting, and another shooting incident.

He was not present Thursday to receive the award because of currently being deployed.

Sitzmann points out that “the two main areas deserving recognition” involved numerous residential and car burglaries, in addition to a string of catalytic converters thefts.

The work on the former included nearly 20 search warrants for electronic and several on properties, in addition to hours obtaining video, interviewing witnesses, victims and suspects. In the end, three people were arrested and charged with up to 20 related crimes.

His investigation into the latter led to numerous people being arrested for allegedly being responsible for “hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage and repair bills for Black Hawk County residents.”

“The number of stolen catalytic converters decreased significantly after Investigator Schwan got involved,” Sitzmann wrote.

Investigator Madsen

Howard recommended Madsen for an “Award of Excellence” because of his immediate impact upon being appointed an acting lieutenant.

“He applied himself immediately to this opportunity to lead. He read through the Cedar Falls Police Department policies and reviewed the responsibilities of shift supervisors,” said Howard. “He asked lots of questions as he took on this role to ensure he was meeting my expectations of a supervisor.”

He highlighted how Madsen already was a leader before taking on the new role and took the role of mentoring officers on shift “seriously,” and points out, now as the captain of the shift, that Madsen “will be one of the future leaders of this agency.”

Officer Manternach

Capt. Kelli Yates describes Manternach, an “Award of Excellence” honoree, as “well-respected and often a go-to person for junior and senior members of the department. His easy going, non-judgmental personality makes him very approachable.”

When dealing with medical calls, as an EMT, Yates said he shows “true compassion” and is able to “perform well under pressure, communicate and remain calm, kind and professional.”

Yates pointed out that Manternach played an important role when the Mobile Breathing Apparatus Trailer (MOBAT) was delivered to the Public Safety Building because he was “all in” when it came time to operate it after 11 p.m. and was “willing to stay up to ensure that his fellows PSOs had the opportunity to experience this very valuable training.”

“He also did an excellent job of working with PSOs from the Police Division, and diligently assisted them through the training evolutions,” Yates said.

Records Clerk Harn

Sitzmann also nominated Harn, who was absent, for an “Award of Excellence.” She was described as a city employee -- with “no police records experience and nearly all portions of the job being new to her” – who immediately impressed when she began her tenure inside the Public Safety Building.

“She quickly learned operations and has become the go-to person for all records requests and inquiries for officers, clerks of court and county attorneys,” said Sitzmann.

He highlighted her accomplishment of ensuring all cases and their paperwork were accounted for and scanned into the system, all while keeping up with her responsibilities in payroll. As a community service officer, she’s also tasked with answering the phones, taking fingerprints and assisting officers with radio communication.

Her “most impressive work” though was in handling the annual incident-based reporting data, Sitzmann said.

“It was learned that a lot of catching up needed to be done on this report and Jodi only had one week to do a month’s worth of work,” he said. “Jodi communicated with state and federal officials to learn the software and how to complete the report. Not only was the due date approaching for the annual report, it had to be completed with an error rate of less than three percent. This required many hours of sifting through individual cases and making adjustments to comply with state and federal requirements.”

Officer Bellis

Sitzmann also recommended Bellis for an “Award of Excellence” as a “leader and teacher” while assigned to the investigative unit and “doing great police work on many different cases.”

One, involving a homicide, showcased his “relentless” work, like in identifying witnesses, suspects and all the vehicles associated with those involved in the drive. Bellis also secured video evidence, “which turned out to be critical in this investigation,” and eventually statements that led to three people being arrested.

He also was able to track down the gun used in the murder.

“Throughout the investigation, Bellis also stayed in contact with the victim’s family to let them know the status of the investigation and to offer support,” Sitzmann said.

Officer Jensen

Jensen graduated from the Hawkeye Community College Police Academy and received the “Top Cadet Award” for the highest average scores in shooting, academics and physical fitness.

