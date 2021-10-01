125th anniversary weekend set at Walnut Ridge Baptist Church Saturday and Sunday

WATERLOO – In June 1896, four men studied a triangular piece of land at the corner of Walnut and Lime streets. From their perch on a log in a grove of trees, the men envisioned building a church on the site and purchased the land for $350. Later that year, Walnut Street Baptist Church opened its doors to worshippers.

After 125 years, Walnut Ridge Baptist Church, now at Ansborough and Ridgeway avenues, will remember its deep roots and firm foundation in the community at an anniversary celebration Saturday and Sunday.

“We are shaped by our past and a long history of solid Bible preaching and teaching, and continuing to emphasize the word of God is what has kept us going for 125 years,” said the Rev. Tom Hlad, senior pastor at Walnut Ridge Baptist Church.

On Saturday, there will be tours from 2 to 4 p.m. of the historic church building at 415 Walnut St. Shuttles will run from the church at 1307 W. Ridgeway Ave. to the downtown historic site. From 5 to 7:30 p.m. there will be a church family banquet at Walnut Ridge. Dave Tebbenkamp will be guest speaker.

On Sunday, the 10 a.m. worship service at Walnut Ridge will feature Tim Capon from the Iowa Association of Regular Baptist Churches and John Greening, songs, special music and testimonies. A family luncheon follows at noon in Fellowship Hall. An evening worship service at 5:30 p.m. will feature speaker Mike Augsburger.

Throughout the day, historical displays will be open for viewing in Room 205.

In the 1900s, a growing congregation required construction of a new Walnut Street Baptist Church building at the same location on Walnut Street. Architect Clinton P. Shockley designed a brick structure influenced by the English Arts and Crafts movement, the Chicago School and Beaux-Arts architecture. It housed one of the largest Baptist congregations in Iowa with seating for 1,400, according to historians, and hosted revivals by evangelist Billy Sunday.

“We have some members in their 90s who remember being in the nursery at the old church,” said Hlad. His wife, Christine, remembers attending services and Sunday school at the old church where her late father, the Rev. David Moore, was youth pastor and then senior pastor from 1956 to 1974.

Moore ministered in Ohio before returning to Waterloo and serving as pastor emeritus from 1998 to 2015. He died in 2016. Hlad, an Ohio native, met Christine Moore when her father took a position at a church in the Cleveland area. They were married in 1976.

The congregation moved to its current location at Ansborough and Ridgeway avenues in 1971. The Walnut Street building was sold to another church and renamed Faith Temple Baptist Church. It has been vacant for about 10 years and was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2000.

In 2019, Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity bought the church for $40,000 on behalf of the Walnut Neighborhood Housing Coalition. The group wants to stop further deterioration of the building and develop ideas and funding to save it as part of ongoing neighborhood revitalization efforts.

There are currently 200 members at the Walnut Ridge church, representing a diverse cross-section of the community. “It ebbs and flows. We have visitors coming for services every week. Some stay and become members. We’ve had several find us online during the COVID pandemic and came,” Hlad said.

Although the church was closed to visitors for about three months at the beginning of the COVID pandemic, Hlad regularly posted sermons online to minister to his flock.

“There’s a good pride in that people have held true to what’s important and stayed connected to their faith family. That’s a positive,” said Hlad. “No matter where we are, or have been as far as location, the Bible is our foundation and that never changes.”

The church has a lengthy history in Sunday school education and youth ministry and mission work. In 1908, 500 people participated in Sunday school. The church started four Sunday school chapels in various Waterloo neighborhoods. Two of the chapels later became Burton Avenue Baptist Church and Hagerman Baptist Church. In 1952, Walnut Street church built a Sunday school building across the street.

Waterloo Ridge Baptist Academy was created in 1973 at the current location. Although now operating as a separate entity known as Waterloo Christian School, it is still housed on Walnut Ridge property.

Hlad is excited about the future. “I’m looking forward to seeing see how God intends to use the church to raise up the people, and how best to minister to our community.”

