125 new cases, highest in Iowa since beginning; 2 Linn County deaths

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DES MOINES -- A new high of 125 new cases of coronavirus were announced Thursday, along with 2 deaths in Linn County.

A total of 115 people were currently hospitalized with COVID-19, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced at her Thursday briefing. Another 476 had recovered.

That brings Iowa's total number of cases to 1,270, Reynolds said.

The two deaths -- one elderly and one older adult -- were both from Linn County, the governor said. The state had a total of 29 deaths as of Thursday.

Iowa remains one of just five states without an official shelter-in-place order, though Reynolds said she would issue such an order if and when her data metrics show it is necessary. She argued closing categories of businesses and schools has made such a statewide order largely unnecessary.

"If we all just dig deep and practice what we continue to do, we will start to see our numbers drop ... and start talking about opening things back up, instead of closing things down," she said.

Reynolds spoke emotionally about Iowa residents and businesses helping out by sewing masks and making personal protective equipment, from sharing the numbers of masks and gowns Iowa's prison inmates were making to individual stories of residents sewing cloth face masks.

"The PPE is going to continue to be an issue," Reynolds said. "I put the plea out, 'Help us.' ... We just can't let up for a second."

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.