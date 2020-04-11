122 new coronavirus cases in Iowa, 3 new deaths Saturday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DES MOINES -- The state recorded 122 new cases of coronavirus and three new deaths, while Black Hawk County added another six cases on Saturday.

That brings Iowa's total number of coronavirus cases to 1,510, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health, which released Saturday's numbers just after 10:30 a.m.

The three deaths were an adults between the ages of 61 and 80 in Crawford County, an adult older than 81 in Johnson County, and an adult between the ages of 61 and 80 in Madison County.

After tallying 14 cases on Friday, its highest number yet, Black Hawk County added another six cases Saturday -- three adults between the ages of 18 and 40, and three adults between the ages of 61 and 80.

The state also announced one case in Bremer County of an adult older than 81. That was likely the confirmed case at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, announced Friday.

Allamakee County added one case and Tama County -- currently experiencing an outbreak at a long-term care facility -- added seven new cases. At 77 cases, Tama County's infection rate per capita remains one of the highest in the state.

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 122 individuals include: