12 new coronavirus deaths in Iowa, Black Hawk Co. adds 1

DES MOINES -- Black Hawk County added one new death from COVID-19 as state officials on Wednesday announced 12 new deaths, the highest so far in a 24-hour period.

A total of 467 new confirmed cases of coronavirus were announced by Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Reynolds noted 93% of the new cases were from the 22 counties where she will not be reopening businesses starting Friday, including Black Hawk County.

She also defended the reopening of the majority of the state's counties.

"I didn't just rip the Band-Aid off, or flip the light switch," she said Wednesday. "We think it makes sense to start loosening up in areas that have had little to no virus activity. We need to start to open it up in a responsible manner."

Wednesday's count brings Iowa's total number of cases to 6,843 and 148 deaths from COVID-19, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

That means 2.2% of those confirmed infected with coronavirus statewide have died of COVID-19.