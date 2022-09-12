11th annual Reinbeck Art & Fine Craft Festival to take place Saturday

REINBECK — Saturday promises to be jam-packed with activities at the 11th annual Reinbeck Art & Fine Craft Festival.

In addition to arts and crafts vendors, music and the annual Car Show, there will be a quilt show, a student art display, and an art cart parade among other events. Hours are 9 a.m.to 3 p.m.

Nearly 30 artists and fine crafters will be displaying and selling their work on Main Street and in City Hall, ranging from paintings, jewelry, fiber, woodworking, laser engraving, pottery and more. Artists include Tamara Albright, Jess Althaus, Jan Bernhard, Marion Boyer, Angie Buffington, Susan Cunningham, Candida Deree, Janet Drake, Kathy Etringer, Kathy Fehr, Robin Fisher, Julie Hughes, Teresa Johnson, Joanie Kerns, Erika Lindgen, Bruce Litterer, Jill Matyla, Lisa McClurg, David Norman, Ann Olsson, Monica Paulson, Ginny Poppen, David Prehm, Barb Thompson, Jessie Quail, Malinda Van Hauen and Marion Wiley.

Music on Main will feature Colton Thomas at 9 a.m. followed by Phil and Travis at 11 a.m. Carter Guse will be on stage from noon to 2 p.m., and Coral Thede will close the day with a performance from 2 to 3 p.m.

The Car Show, located on Broad Street, will feature cars, pickups, motorcycles, and tractors. A quilt show at the UCC Church, 225 Broad St., will display new, antique and treasured handmade quilts. Children’s activities are planned from 10 a.m.to 2 p.m. at the Reinbeck Library, 501 Clark St. An Art Cart Brigade of decorated golf carts will gather for a parade on Main Street at 2:30 p.m.

New this year is a Flower Arrangement Show on Main Street. At 10 a.m., Brad Mattocks will demonstrate flower arranging followed at 11 a.m. by Krystal Stuber with silk flower arranging. Also new is the Gladbrook-Reinbeck Community Schools’ student art display at 504 Clark St. and Touch-a-Truck from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Main and Broad streets.

The farmers’ market will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.